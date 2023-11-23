Samsung’s Stylish Frame TV Is On Sale for Black Friday: Here’s Where to Find the Best Deals
One of the most stylish TVs on the market is on sale for Black Friday. Samsung’s popular Frame TV is marked down at up to $1,548 off the original price — its deepest discount yet.
Select sizes of Samsung’s The Frame 4K smart TV in the LS03A, LS03B and LS03C models are all on sale online for up to TK% off at Samsung, Amazon and Walmart. The Samsung Frame TV is designed to appear like a framed piece of artwork on your wall, while all cables, inputs and power supply are encased and “hidden in plain sight” in a separate control box. While most 4K TVs are not-so-artful black slabs, The Frame TV looks sleek and stylish — something you’d enjoy looking at every day, even if it’s turned off.
SAMSUNG 75" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Equipped with a non-glossy, anti-reflection matte QLED 4K display, a slim wall mount, video streaming built-in (for Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, Disney+ and other services), four HDMI ports and more, the Samsung QLED The Frame LS03B Series 4K Smart TV is elegant, as it is powerful and sharp. It also features brilliant and vivid colors with deep and dark black levels, thanks to Samsung’s Quantum HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology for accurate contrast — which is great for watching sports.
Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV comes with a special Art Mode to display dozens of famous and important pieces of art, such as “Mona Lisa,” “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” “Irises” and much more. All artwork is professionally curated and can be found at the Samsung Art Store.
However, if art isn’t your thing, you can simply display your own photos when the TV isn’t in use. It makes The Frame a gigantic digital photo album for your family.
Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV looks clean and stylish, especially as the centerpiece of your living room or bedroom. And in our experience, it’s been a great conversation starter for gatherings and movie nights at home.
Walmart has Samsung Frame TV deals starting from just $540 for a 43-inch model — one of the first times we’ve seen these TV sets for under $1,050. But you’ll want to act fast as inventory is moving quickly. Here’s a look at the best Samsung Frame TV deals, below:
The Best Samsung LS03B The Frame TV Deals at Samsung
$50 off Samsung 32-inch LS03B The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV, $550 (reg. $600)
$200 off Samsung 43-inch LS03B The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV, $800 (reg. $600)
$400 off Samsung 50-inch LS03B The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV, $900 (reg. $1,300)
$520 off Samsung 55-inch LS03B The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV, $980 (reg. $1,500)
$400 off Samsung 65-inch LS03B The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV, $1,600 (reg. $2,000)
$1,000 off Samsung 75-inch LS03B The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV, $2,000 (reg. $3,000)
$1,000 off Samsung 85-inch LS03B The Frame QLED HDR 4K Smart TV, $3,300 (reg. $4,300)
Samsung 75-inch LS03B The Frame 4K Smart TV
The Best Samsung LS03B The Frame TV Deals at Walmart
$1,548 off Samsung 85-inch LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $2,749 (reg. $4,297)
$1,050 off Samsung 75-inch LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,899 (reg. $2,999)
$548 off Samsung 65-inch LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,449 (reg. $1,997)
$525 off Samsung 55-inch LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $975 (reg. $1,500)
$399 off Samsung 50-inch LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $898 (reg. $1,297)
$211 off Samsung 43-inch LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $789 (reg. $1,000)
The Best Samsung LS03C The Frame TV Deals at Amazon
$1,000 off Samsung 85-inch LS03C The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $3,298 (reg. $4,298)
$1,002 off Samsung 75-inch LS03C The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,997 (reg. $2,999)
$400 off Samsung 65-inch LS03C The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,598 (reg. $1,998)
$525 off Samsung 55-inch LS03C The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $975 (reg. $1,500)
$400 off Samsung 50-inch LS03C The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $898 (reg. $1,298)
$200 off Samsung 43-inch LS03C The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $798 (reg. $998)
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class LS03C QLED 4K The Frame TV
$977.99
$1,497.99 35% off
The Best Samsung LS03A The Frame TV Deals at Walmart
$147 off Samsung 43-inch LS03A The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $949 (reg. $1,096)
More of the Best Black Friday Deals on Samsung
The Samsung Frame isn’t the only top tech deal to shop during Black Friday. Below, check out more deep discounts on Samsung products, including soundbars, Galaxy earbuds, portable hard drives and more.
Samsung Portable SSD T7 (1TB), $95 (reg. $110)
Samsung Portable SSD T7 (2TB), $135 (reg. $180)
Samsung FIT Plus Flash Drive (256GB), $26 (reg. $38)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $110 (reg. $150)
Samsung S-series 3.0 ch. Soundbar S50B, $150 (reg. $250)
Samsung Sound Tower Party Audio ST40B, $230 (reg. $500)
Samsung B-series 2.1 ch. Soundbar B550, $180 (reg. $280)
Samsung Q-series 9.1.2 ch. Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar Q910C, $990 (reg. $1,400)
Samsung Bespoke Ultra Front-Load Washer, $1,098 (reg. $1,589)
Samsung 65-Inch Class S90C OLED Ultra HD 4K TV, $1,600 (reg. $2,600)
Samsung 120-Inch Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector, $3,000 (reg. $3,500)
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K LST9T, $7,500 (reg. $10,000)
Samsung 75-Inch Class The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K LST9T, $10,000 (reg. $13,000)
