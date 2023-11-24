From Samsung Frame TVs to Bose Headphones, These Are the Best Cyber Week Tech Deals (So Far)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Cyber Week is a wonderful time of year for any and all bargain hunters, but it might be especially merry for tech lovers: Some of the very best Cyber Week deals are steep discounts on electronics, with retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target slashing prices on the year’s most popular gadgets.

Best Cyber Week Tech Deals

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Week electronics deals happening now (so far). You’ll find everything from Apple headphones and MacBooks to premium 4K OLED TVs to giftable Bluetooth speakers — all discounted for the holidays on Amazon and beyond. You’ll want to act fast on any of these deals, as most products will likely return to their retail price soon.

Best Cyber Week Headphone & Earbud Deals

With gifting, plenty of travel plans, and steep discounts, now is perhaps the best time to buy some new headphones or earbuds. Apple, Bose, and other top brands are offering up massive discounts on some of their most popular products, making the Cyber Week headphone deals below well worth checking out.

40% off Beats Studio Buds, now just $89.95 (was $149.95)

38% Off Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), now $79.99 (was $129)

18% off New Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones, now $328 (was $399.99)

29% off Bose QuietComfort Headphones, now $249 (was $349)

50% off Beats Solo3 Headphones, now $99.99 (was $199.99)

Best Cyber Week Tech Accessories & Smart Home Deals

TVs and headphones aren’t the only tech products getting discounts for Cyber Week. The sale event is also a great time to stock up on tech accessories like Echo devices and smart chargers, as well as smartwatches.

25% off Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch, now $149.95 (was $199.95)

33% off Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch, now $199.95 (was $299.95)

24% off Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, now $228.99 (was $299.99)

29% off Garmin Fenix S7, now $494.95 (was $699.99)

56% off Amazon Echo Show 5, now $39.99 (was $89.99)

Up to 60% off Amazon devices

38% Off Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack, now $12.49 (was $19.99)

Best Cyber Week Smartphone Deals

If you’re in need of a new phone, you can score some great deals right now on top smartphones like Samsung Galaxy phones.

30% off TCL 30 SE (Unlocked), now $90.99 (was $129.99)

33% off Motorola Moto G Power, now $199.99 (was $299.99)

Best Cyber Week TV Deals

The TV market is all over the place, with pricey 4K OLED TVs at one end and jaw-droppingly cheap (but still solid) LED TVs at the other end. Luckily, the Cyber Week TV deals below see discounts across all kinds of TVs, delivering big savings on high-end models and making affordable models even more so.

34% off TCL 55-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV, now $498 (was $749.99)

26% off Vizio 24-inch D-Series TV, now $118 (was $159.99)

21% off Vizio 50-inch MZX Series, now $499.99 (was $629.99)

36% off Amazon Fire TV 50-inch, now $298.99 (was $449.99)

Best Cyber Week Speaker & Record Player Deals

With Cyber Week deals on TV soundbars, portable Bluetooth speakers, and record players alike, now is a great time to upgrade your audio setup. Plus, affordable speakers make great gifts, as usual.

60% off LG S90QY 5.1.3-Channel Soundbar, now $485 (was $1199.99)

40% off Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Soundbar, now $149 (was $249)

43% off Sonos Outdoor Speakers, now $454.56 (was $799)

29% off Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, now $247.99 (was $349.99)

21% off Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable, now $198 (was $249.99)

Best Cyber Week Laptop & Tablet Deals

This year’s Cyber Week laptop and tablet deals are shaping up to be some of the event’s best, from discounted MacBooks to cheap tablets.

18% off Apple MacBook Air 2023 Laptop, now $1238 (was $1528)

20% off Google Pixel Tablet, now $398.99 (was $499)

35% off Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, now $149.99 (was $229.99)

39% off Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″, now $139.99 (was $229.99)

26% off Asus Vivobook Laptop, now $274.99 (was $369.99)

Looking for more ways to save? Rolling Stone has got you covered on all the best and most worthwhile holiday deals, so make sure you check out the rest of our Black Friday and Cyber Week sale coverage this holiday weekend.

