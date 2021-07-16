This massive Samsung 85-inch 4K TV comes with a secret $600 Amazon credit

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

An 85-inch 4K TV, plus a $600 Amazon credit? Yes, please! (Photo: Amazon)

It’s not often that the words "Samsung" and "sale" are in the same sentence, but sometimes you find an amazing deal that makes you question everything.

Hidden deep on Amazon’s website is this Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K Ultra HD Dual LED Smart TV. It's going for $2,798 at the moment. Seems pretty normal at first. However, there's a secret promo code hiding on the product page itself. Although the Samsung 4K TV isn't on sale, you do get a free $600 Amazon credit with promo code HVTQORPEW66C at checkout — just for this TV.

Pretty sweet, huh? It's basically like getting this Samsung 4K TV for $600 off!

Shop it: Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K Ultra HD Dual LED Smart TV, $2,798 (get $600 Amazon credit with promo code HVTQORPEW66C), amazon.com

Needless to say, Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? No sweat; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Get the picture?

This 4K Ultra HD smart TV has a massive 85-inch display with full 4K Ultra HD resolution. In fact, this baby has a brilliant display backlit with dual LEDs. Why dual LEDs, you ask? Whereas most 4K TVs use one LED for color accuracy, this model has a dedicated LED for cold colors and another for warm colors, and they automatically adjust based on what you’re watching.

Shoppers love its included solar-powered remote too. "This is a quality TV with all the features one could ask for. Picture is amazing," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "Easy to set up and connect to our Wi-Fi. I especially like Samsung's new solar-powered remote! A big improvement over battery powered remotes. The solar powered remote works flawlessly.... Well done, Samsung!"

Story continues

Time to explore some wide open spaces...from the comfort of your couch. (Photo: Amazon)

Shop it: Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K Ultra HD Dual LED Smart TV, $2,798 (get $600 Amazon credit with promo code HVTQORPEW66C), amazon.com

A sound investment...in more ways than one

It’s no slouch in the audio department either. The sound quality on this Samsung 4K TV is world-class; immersive and rich. "The color and picture quality are excellent, and so is the sound quality..." shared a satisfied shopper.

It’s also Wi-Fi-enabled with smart-home support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s own voice assistant, Bixby. Video-streaming capability is also baked into this cake. Translation: You won’t have to buy a separate device to watch Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+ and much, much more. You're ready to get binge-watching as soon as you turn it on.

The Samsung 4K Ultra HD TV also includes three HDMI ports for a Blu-ray player or video game console, along with dual USB ports so you can bring your own media to the party too.

You won’t find another premium 4K TV like the Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K Ultra HD Dual LED Smart TV, especially with this high-performance picture quality and all of these primo features at this low price.

And, at a massive 85 inches, It's an ideal set for a large living room, basement den or "man-cave." As one savvy Amazon shopper put it, "This TV is amazing!"

Shop it: Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K Ultra HD Dual LED Smart TV, $2,798 (get $600 Amazon credit with promo code HVTQORPEW66C), amazon.com

Want more? Scroll for some of Amazon's best sales this week:

TVs

Headphones and earbuds

Smartphones and tablets

Gaming

Smart home

Vacuums

Work from home

Kitchen

Beauty

Style

Health and wellness

Bedding

Pets

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.