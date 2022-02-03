Wait, what? You can get an 82-inch Samsung TV for just $1,100 at Best Buy

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The only challenge to bringing an 82-inch TV into your home is finding a large enough piece of furniture -- or stretch of wall -- to put it on. (Photo: Samsung)

This year's Bengals-versus-Rams Super Bowl game should be pretty epic. Want to make it even epic-er? View it on a massive TV that makes it feel like you're in the stadium.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Samsung TU7000 82-inch 4K UHD TV for $1,100. That's $400 off the list price of this model and just about the best deal I've ever seen for a TV of this size. Eighty. Two. Inches. Say hello to your new home theater.

One important thing to note: Best Buy doesn't currently have the TV available for shipping, only in-store pickup. And you might need a pickup (truck) to get this home; it's not likely to fit in a minivan.

However, if you're a Sam's Club member, you can get the Samsung TU7000 there for the same price. Shipping is available, but with an estimated Feb. 16 delivery date — too late for the Super Bowl. Still, there's one pretty significant advantage to buying the TV here: It comes with a 3-year warranty instead of the standard one year.

Last option: Samsung proper also has the TU7000 for $1,100, and it promises to ship within a few days of your order. Whether it will actually arrive in time for the Super Bowl is hard to say. But unfortunately you still get only a 1-year warranty, so look to Sam's Club if extended coverage is important to you.

The TU7000 is an LED-powered 4K UHD TV with Samsung's Tizen operating system onboard. That allows you to stream all the things: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and so on. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls (via any compatible devices you own) and Apple AirPlay 2 for screen mirroring.

I haven't tried this model myself, but user reviews at the stores listed above are overwhelmingly positive (example: 4.6-star average at Best Buy).

There's just one key limitation you need to know about: The TU7000 has just two HDMI inputs; most other TVs offer three or four. If you were to connect, say, a cable box, that would leave you just one additional input for a game console or other device. Honestly, it's rather ludicrous that Samsung chose to include just two of these ports.

There are workarounds, though, including inexpensive HDMI splitters. All else being equal, this is an amazing deal on a huuuuuuge TV.

Looking for other options? Check out these great deals on big TVs for the Super Bowl.

