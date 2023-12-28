Sammy Guevara And Darby Allin Return On 12/27 AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin are back.

During the December 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis hosted a portrait reveal for the members of The Don Callis Family. But before the final painting was uncovered, Sammy Guevara came out to do the honors.

Guevara uncovered the painting which showed him holding his newborn child while Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita surrounded him. Guevara took issue with his child being involved, but Callis made it clear that Guevara needed to choose which family he was going to be a part of.

When things turned physical, Chris Jericho ran down with a bat in hand to clear the ring. Jericho extended a handshake to Guevara, but Guevara opted to hug him instead. Ricky Starks and Big Bill then ambushed them from behind until Sting and Darby Allin appeared to make the save.

Guevara has been out of action since AEW WrestleDream in October where The Don Callis Family defeated Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. Meanwhile, Allin hasn’t been seen since AEW Full Gear in November where he teamed with Sting and Adam Copeland to beat The Patriarchy.

