Sammi Giancola Confirms Split from Fiancé Christian Biscardi, Says She's Single and Happy

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and fiancé Christian Biscardi have parted ways.

The Jersey Shore alum, 34, confirmed their split in Q&A video posted to her TikTok on Monday.

The footage, set to Hoàng Read" The Magic Bomb (Extended Mix)," showed Giancola performing the now-viral Chopping Dance as answers to questions about her life flashed on screen.

"Are you single?" one caption read, Giancola responding, "Yes."

"Are you happy?' another asked, to which she said, "YESSS!"

Biscardi has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

He and Giancola started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. Though they initially had plans to wed in 2020, they were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Us Weekly reported.

Online speculations that Giancola and Biscardi had separated started swirling earlier this summer after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Biscardi, 31, also appears to have deleted all photos of Giancola from the past two years, while Giancola's last photo with him dates back to January 2020.

The last mention of Biscardi on Giancola's YouTube account is from December, when she shared a video of their favorite holiday traditions

Giancola further fueled breakup rumors in June when she appeared at the grand opening of her opened her Ocean City, New Jersey boutique, Sweetheart Coast, without her engagement ring.

In her latest TikTok video, Giancola also shared that she has no plans to appear Jersey Shore Family Vacation, replying with a simple "No" when asked if she'd ever join the MTV reboot.

The reality star appeared in Jersey Shore during its original run from 2009-2012.

Back in 2018, the reality star cited her romance with Biscardi as one of the reasons for skipping the show, saying on her Instagram at the time, "I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship."

"I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations," said Giancola.

"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy," she added. "I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."