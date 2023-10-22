Samantha Woll, President of a Detroit Synagogue, Found Stabbed to Death Outside Her Home

Detroit police reportedly believe that Woll was killed inside her home after they found a "trail of blood" leading them there

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue/Facebook Samantha Woll

Samantha Woll, president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found stabbed to death outside her home in Lafayette Park, Michigan, on Saturday morning. She was 40.

The Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue confirmed her death in a Facebook post on Saturday: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President.”

“At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available,” the synagogue wrote. “May her memory be a blessing.”

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue/Facebook Samantha Woll

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Police Department said in a statement that officials pronounced Woll dead at the scene after they found her body with multiple stab wounds in the 1300 block of Joliet Place.

Authorities had discovered a “trail of blood” leading to her residence, where they believe Woll was killed, per CNN. The outlet reported that police said a motive for the crime remains unknown as the Homicide Unit leads the investigation.

The FBI said in a statement to CNN that the agency is “aware of the incident, and we will assist the Detroit Police Department as requested.”

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Woll worked for Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on her reelection campaign before she served on the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue.

Related: 2-Year-Old Boy Shot in the Head Outside of North Carolina Baptist Church

Slotkin, who serves Michigan’s seventh congressional district, issued a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to the synagogue’s announcement of Woll’s death.

“I and all of Team Slotkin is heartbroken at this news,” Slotkin, 47, wrote. “Sam worked for me from nearly the moment I became a Congresswoman, helping us set up the office & helping to lead it for my full first term.”

Nessel shared a photo of her and Woll together, writing on X, “I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder."

"Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known," Nessel, 54, continued. "She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

I and all of Team Slotkin is heartbroken at this news. Sam worked for me from nearly the moment I became a Congresswoman, helping us set up the office & helping to lead it for my full first term. https://t.co/BisT7N6cAa — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) October 21, 2023

Related: Man's Body Found at Abandoned N.C. Home Was Mistaken for Mannequin: 'I Don’t Know How,' Says Mom

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement on X, “I was devastated today to learn of the loss of one of Detroit’s great young leaders - Samantha Woll.”

“Just weeks ago, I shared a day of joy with Sam at the dedication of the newly renovated Downtown Synagogue,” Duggan added. “It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York’s 16th Congressional District, wrote on X that he is “sick to my stomach to hear about the stabbing death of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll.”

“As they investigate this horrific crime, I reiterate my call that we MUST focus on our humanity and look to love one another,” Bowman pleaded after noting some of her accomplishments.

“Enough suffering. May her memory be a blessing,” the congressman concluded the message.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.