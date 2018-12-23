Samantha Markle's Christmas Card to Meghan Markle Is Really Something

From Cosmopolitan

Samantha Markle, half sister to Duchess Meghan Markle, has not given up her mission to use her sister to get as much publicity as possible. And what better time to drag family drama into the spotlight than Christmas, amirite?

Even though earlier this month Samantha was *very* rude about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday card, she is now saying that Christmas is a time for families to come together. And rather than send her Christmas message to Meghan privately, she obviously decided to share it with the British tabloid the Mirror, which is questionable at best.

The holiday card that she wrote to Meghan reads:

Dear Meg,

This is not meant to be formal. The holidays are a time for family and are sentimental. As you know, dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him. Life is short and you know dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing that you love him. The time is NOW. Please think about this.

Your sister,

Samantha

Samantha, who by the way also has a tell-all book coming out just around Meghan's due date, also got extremely dramatic and told the tabloid, "Dad could die before next Christmas. I’m hoping that won’t be the case, but it would be tragic and sad if he doesn’t get to be around to resolve this...I think Meg would harbor a lot of regret if this were his last Christmas alive and she didn’t reach out and make things right."

And while I totally get that there has clearly been some real pain here, Samantha has spent the last few months trashing Meghan and Harry, so it's hard to take anything that she says seriously. Also, publicly making drama for a pregnant woman around the holidays is a pretty shitty thing to do, so in the words of Michelle Obama:

