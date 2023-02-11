Sam Smith Sports Dynamic Harri Outfit on Red Carpet of 2023 BRIT Awards

Sam Smith attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Sam Smith made a big statement at the 2023 Brit Awards.

The "Unholy" singer, 30, who came out as non-binary in May 2019, turned heads for their extravagant and bizarre silhouette walking down the red carpet of the annual awards show held at the O2 Arena — just one week after receiving backlash for their costume choices for their "I'm Not Here to Make Friends" music video.

The outfit — an all-black latex suit custom-made by the London-based fashion label Harri — featured high pointed shoulders and wide outwardly pointed thighs, which were both inflated. Smith accessorized the look with shiny gloves and black high-heeled boots, along with a pearl earring on their right ear and a stud on the left.

Harri, the designer behind the look, told WWD that the recent "hate comments" on social media against Smith and their body played a role in the outfit choice.

"Sam was having a lot of hate comments recently after 'Unholy' about [their] body image," Harri said. "This is my take on celebrating [their] natural form and the beauty of being one's self. I wanted to create an image which people have never seen Sam in."

In their latest music video, Smith dons a cream corset look complete with pearl chains, sparkly gloves and matching nipple covers, as well as a Vegas-inspired black showgirl outfit with a large feathered headdress, low-cut corseted satin top and matching black satin skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Smith recently opened up to The Sunday Times about getting over their body dysmorphia and finding themself through their music.

"I get closer to who I am with each album," Smith said, noting that their fourth studio album Gloria was inspired by the "feminine spirit in me."

"I'm happier in my own skin on Gloria. I feel liberated, released from pressures I felt when I was young," they said. "My mum says that, as I've got older, I've stopped caring what people think as much. She tends to be right."