Sam Smith addresses rumor that they are secretly Adele in drag: 'We've never been seen in the same room'

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage ); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 15: Sam Smith attends iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Rumor has it… that Adele and Sam Smith may have more in common than just their heavenly voices.

Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, has revealed that the craziest rumor they've ever heard about themself was that they are secretly the "Hello" singer.

"Everyone seems to think that I'm Adele in drag," Smith says in a preview from an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show released Friday. "'Cause we've never been seen in the same room together, and if you slow down her voice it sounds maybe a bit like mine. So people think that we're the same person and I'm just in drag right now."

Has anyone ever seen @samsmith and @Adele in the same room? Tune in this Monday, January 23rd for more! https://t.co/sM7OB9ldEe pic.twitter.com/11YSXDJHKA — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 20, 2023

The hilariously absurd conspiracy theory that Adele might be moonlighting as Smith has actually been circulating for the past few years, but it recently drummed up more traction after fans began posting videos comparing the two Grammy-winning artists' vocal similarities on social media.

The truth is, while they were both born in London and have stellar voices that can make both you and your grandmother weep, that's about where the resemblances between Smith and Adele end. But hey, if they'd ever like to dispel the rumors once and for all, the pair could certainly bless all of our ears with a performance together in the future.

Speaking of crazy, Smith previously shared that the craziest gift they've ever received was from Ed Sheeran. The "Bad Habits" singer once gave Smith a massive marble penis sculpture that they hope to turn into a fountain in their backyard.

"It's actually wild. I thought it was a joke," the "Stay With Me" singer said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year. "It's a 6-foot-2 marble penis. It's two tons, and I'm gonna have to get it craned into my house."

