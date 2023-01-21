Sam Smith addresses rumor that they are secretly Adele in drag: 'We've never been seen in the same room'
Rumor has it… that Adele and Sam Smith may have more in common than just their heavenly voices.
Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, has revealed that the craziest rumor they've ever heard about themself was that they are secretly the "Hello" singer.
"Everyone seems to think that I'm Adele in drag," Smith says in a preview from an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show released Friday. "'Cause we've never been seen in the same room together, and if you slow down her voice it sounds maybe a bit like mine. So people think that we're the same person and I'm just in drag right now."
The hilariously absurd conspiracy theory that Adele might be moonlighting as Smith has actually been circulating for the past few years, but it recently drummed up more traction after fans began posting videos comparing the two Grammy-winning artists' vocal similarities on social media.
The truth is, while they were both born in London and have stellar voices that can make both you and your grandmother weep, that's about where the resemblances between Smith and Adele end. But hey, if they'd ever like to dispel the rumors once and for all, the pair could certainly bless all of our ears with a performance together in the future.
Speaking of crazy, Smith previously shared that the craziest gift they've ever received was from Ed Sheeran. The "Bad Habits" singer once gave Smith a massive marble penis sculpture that they hope to turn into a fountain in their backyard.
"It's actually wild. I thought it was a joke," the "Stay With Me" singer said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year. "It's a 6-foot-2 marble penis. It's two tons, and I'm gonna have to get it craned into my house."
