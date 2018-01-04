Sam Rockwell stars in funny new 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' clip (exclusive)

Sam Rockwell's Officer Dixon discovers the potentially explosive billboards of the film's title in this exclusive new sneak peek at Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.





After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award® winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, commissioning three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award® nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.





'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' is in UK cinemas 12 January.





