Sam Rockwell: Dick Cheney movie is 'like Woody Allen meets Goodfellas' (exclusive)

Sam Rockwell talked to Yahoo about his role in the Dick Cheney movie while promoting Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Fresh off the back of his success at the Golden Globes, where he won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (in UK cinemas now) – Sam Rockwell can soon be found portraying one of the most intriguing characters he’s faced in his eclectic career; President George W. Bush.

Taking a starring role in Adam McKay’s Backseat, which tells the story of Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), Rockwell will play the 43rd President of the United States.

View photos

In the current political climate Bush’s reign from 2001-2009 feels like something of a pleasant dream, and Rockwell told Yahoo Movies exclusively that he finds Bush to actually be rather charming during the promotional tour for Martin McDonagh’s black comedy.

“He [Bush] was very charming, a real people person and very socially smart in a way,” Rockwell said.

“He knew people, he was very good with people, whereas this other guy [Trump], maybe not so much. I’ve been watching a lot of George Bush on the internet, and I find him charming, and very likeable. A very likeable guy.”

View photos Christian Bale piles on weight to play Dick Cheney More

Given the man at the helm, we also asked Rockwell about the tone of the forthcoming production, wondering whether McKay is likely to revert back to his more overt comedic style displayed in the likes of Step Brothers, or whether he’ll continue down the dramatic path following the success of Oscar-winner The Big Short.

“It’s in the same vein as The Big Short, it’s a comedy/drama,” Rockwell stated. “It’s like Woody Allen meets Goodfellas, it’s a really cool script.”

Needless to say, we’re excited about seeing the finished product, and with the title now in post-production, here’s hoping we don’t have too long to wait.

“Yeah it’s been really fun, especially working with Bale and Amy Adams and Adam McKay,” Rockwell finished with a smile.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is in cinemas now. Watch our full interview with Sam Rockwell and Martin McDonagh below.

Editor’s note: This interview was conducted during London Film Festival, in October 2017.





Read more

Christian Bale on how he’s piling on the pounds

Bale reveals Terminator regrets

How realistic was The Big Short?