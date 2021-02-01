Sam Neill Says Jeff Goldblum Drove Everyone 'Crazy' on Jurassic World 3 Set with Daily Suggestions

Jeff Goldblum really wanted to make an impact on Jurassic World: Dominion, according to costar Sam Neill.

Both actors return to the beloved franchise in the upcoming third movie alongside original star Laura Dern, and director Colin Trevorrow wanted to make them feel at home by accepting their suggestions. Turns out Goldblum took it a little too seriously, Neill recently told ET while promoting his new movie Rams.

"Colin Trevorrow, who's a lovely guy and a really good director, he was very open to suggestions. Jeff would come to work with about 50 suggestions that drive us crazy every day, god bless him," Neill, 73, said. "I love Jeff, but boy, does he have a lot of ideas! Laura and I would come up with things, as well, and Colin was very open to that. We'll see how many of those things make it to the cut!"

The three star alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who the new trilogy is built around. Back in October, Neill posted a picture of the original trio on set in London.

In November, Neill celebrated the movie finally wrapping after months of production delays due to the COVID-19 health crisis, which pushed the movie's opening date a whole year to June 10, 2022.

Neill shared a sweet black and white photo of himself with Trevorrow and his costars DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie on Twitter.

"There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible," Neill tweeted. "Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark."

Trevorrow originally shared the photo on his Twitter account, writing, "Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family."