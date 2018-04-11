Sam L Jackson doesn't think Black Panther changes much

From Digital Spy

Black Panther has been breaking all sorts of records since its release in February, but Samuel L Jackson isn't convinced it's a watershed moment.

Talking to Vogue Arabia, the Marvel star said he doesn't think it will change Hollywood's thinking when it comes to black people in lead roles. "I'm not positive that Black Panther is going to change the dynamic of black stories being told in Hollywood and being accepted all over the world," he explained.

"It's an action-adventure story and a lot of people like those, and they'll work all over the world forever because everybody loves a hero. But not everybody loves a drama about somebody's life experience.

"That's why awards have a separate category for foreign films; they are perceived as being different. Once we stop perceiving them as different and just see them as good films and they get recognised in the same category, we'll be laying markers."

Over the weekend, Black Panther overtook Titanic to become the third highest-grossing movie in US cinema history and it currently stands at a mighty $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the 11th highest-grossing movie in history.

In terms of the MCU, it is only behind the two Avengers movies when it comes to box office hauls, although Avengers: Infinity War will give all of those movies a run for their money.

Then again, if Infinity War is as successful as people expect, it could well be down to Black Panther. After all, we know a vital part of the movie is set in Wakanda and new audiences could have been drawn to Avengers movies as a result of Black Panther.

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on April 26 and US cinemas on April 27.

