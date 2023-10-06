Sam Jay: Salute Me Or Shoot Me
In her first HBO stand-up special, comedian and writer Sam Jay takes the stage at Brooklyn Steel for a hilariously frank discussion on embracing our differences, the stresses of long-term relationships, and the power of empathy. Newly engaged, Jay gets candid about life with her future wife and the unknown stresses of being "the man," the grim reality of trash day, and more. Deftly showcasing her conversational style, SAM JAY: SALUTE ME OR SHOOT ME is a witty rumination on life's challenges as w