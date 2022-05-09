Sam Hunt's Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Calls Off Divorce as Source Says They're 'Doing Their Best'

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

The pregnant wife of country singer Sam Hunt is hitting the brakes on their split.

Just two months after she first filed for divorce, Hannah Lee Fowler asked the court in April to dismiss the case, and a judge signed off on her request, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The reversal comes after Fowler, 33, first filed for divorce in February, then withdrew her initial complaints hours later and re-filed the same day in a different county. TMZ was first to report news of the dismissal.

"They are doing their best every day," a source tells PEOPLE. "Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter. He's just thinking about his family and what's to come."

Neither Fowler nor her attorneys, or a rep for Hunt, 37, immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hunt stepped out solo on Friday to attend the Barnstable Brown Gala, where he was photographed wearing his wedding ring on the red carpet. He also attended Black Rock Thoroughbreds' 10th Annual "Fillies & Stallions" Kentucky Derby party at the Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center that same night.

He later shared a photo of himself with fellow country stars Chase Rice and Morgan Wallen enjoying the Derby the following day.

Though the couple, who quietly married in April 2017, had not announced they were expecting a baby, the initial divorce documents revealed that Fowler was due to give birth in May.

In her divorce filing, Fowler said Hunt was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and adultery, and indicated that she believes "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted."

The "Body Like a Back Road" singer said in March that he and Fowler were expecting a baby girl.

"I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way," he said while serving as a guest co-host for Country Countdown USA. "I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

While Hunt did not address the state of his marriage, he did indicate that he and Fowler were working together to choose a name for their daughter.

"We're thinking about it," he said. "I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best."

The pair dated on-and-off for many years before they reconciled in 2016 and married a year later.