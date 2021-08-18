Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty to 2019 DUI Charges and Will Spend 48 Hours in Alternative Facility

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old country singer — who was indicted following a 2019 DUI arrest — pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his arrest, The Tennessean reported.

After being originally sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, he'll serve 48 hours at the DUI Education Centers, an alternative facility, and complete an alcohol safety course. Hunt will also lose his license for a year and his car will have an interlock installed until he gets his license back.

The newspaper reported that he appeared in court wearing a button-down shirt via video conference.

A rep for Hunt did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hunt was arrested in November 2019 after having a reported blood alcohol content level of 0.173, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

At the time, officers found Hunt after responding to a call of a vehicle driving the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road, according to the warrant. Police say they encountered Hunt swerving in and out of his lane. He reportedly had bloodshot eyes and smelled of "an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage" as officers quickly noticed two empty cans of beer in the passenger seat.

Hunt, who was the only person in the vehicle, also admitted to drinking recently, according to police. He allegedly agreed to a field sobriety test in which he showed "numerous signs of impairment," which police said was recorded on the officer's car dash camera.

The star previously opened up about the importance of honesty in his life.

"If something's true, I've never been bothered if people find out," he told HITS Daily Double. "If I ever painted myself in a false light, that would bother me. Even if it was a less flattering light but true, well, OK."

"It happened," Hunt continued. "People in my camp were talking about suppressing it, but why would I be afraid to talk about it? If it happens, it's true. I was raised and taught to respect [alcohol]. Moderation is important. I've never wanted to glorify it. It's a cheap trick in country music, and I've always wanted to avoid that. I don't like using [drinking] as a party song; for me, that wouldn't be honest. I've never been the guy who shotguns a beer. I know people who partake that way, and I wouldn't want to shake my finger or look down on them."

"It's not that I don't drink at all, but I put myself in a position by being out, seeing friends at a show, leaving my phone in an Uber," he said. "We'd Uber'd all night, then went back to a friend's house, had some pizza. I fell asleep on the couch, woke up groggy. I should've been more conscious, but I wasn't. So I take responsibility."