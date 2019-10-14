Sam Bobrick, ‘Saved by the Bell’ Creator, Dies at 87

Sam Bobrick, creator of NBC comedy series “Saved by the Bell” and writer for several classics TV shows of the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 87 after suffering a stroke.

His daughter, Stefanie Bobrick, shared the news of his death in a Facebook post.

“Our dearly beloved Sam Bobrick, extraordinary playwright, husband, father, grandfather, pug father, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, and all around outstanding person passed away peacefully today, October 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends,” she wrote. “He was as hilarious as he was kind and will be missed by all who knew him.”

Earlier that day, she shared another post alerting family and friends that her father “had a massive stroke from which he will not recover.”

“He is not in any pain and someone is with him at all times. He is not awake but if you have a message for him or a fond memory to share I will read it to him and share it with family and friends later on,” she wrote.

Bobrick is known for having written four comedies that played on Broadway: 1970’s “Norman, Is That You?,” 1973’s “No Hard Feelings,” 1979’s “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” 1981’s “Wally’s Cafe.”

But perhaps his greatest legacy is creating “Saved by the Bell,” which aired from 1989 to 1992, as well as “Saved By the Bell: The New Class,” which aired from 1993 to 2000. He also wrote two “Saved by the Bell” TV movies and “Saved by the Bell: The College Years.” Prior to that, Bobrick wrote for “The Flintstones,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Get Smart” and “Bewitched.” He was most recently attached to the upcoming 2020 “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

