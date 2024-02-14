‘Saltburn,’ ‘Poor Things,’ ‘Barbie’ Among SDSA Awards Winners – Film News in Brief

The Set Decorators Society of America has announced the winners of the SDSA Awards, recognizing excellence in the art of set decoration for films released in 2023.

This year’s winners of the five categories included “Saltburn,” “Poor Things,” “Barbie” and “Asteroid City.” “Poor Things” took home the prize for both achievement in decor/design of a period film and best picture, with “Saltburn” winning in the contemporary film category for decor/design. “Barbie” won in the fantasy or science fiction category, “Asteroid City” won in the comedy or musical category.

“Oppenheimer,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro” and “Wonka” were among the other nominated films.

See the full list of winners and nominees below.

Best Achievement In Décor/Design Of A Contemporary Feature Film

“Saltburn” — WINNER

Set Decoration by Charlotte Dirickx SDSA with Production Design by Suzie Davies

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Period Feature Film

“Poor Things” — WINNER

Set Decoration by Zsuzsa Mihalek with Production Design by James Price & Shona Heath

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Fantasy or Science Fiction Film

“Barbie” — WINNER

Set Decoration by Katie Spencer SDSA with Production Design by Sarah Greenwood

Best Achievement in Décor / Design of a Comedy or Musical Feature Film

“Asteroid City” — WINNER

Set Decoration by Kris Moran with Production Design by Adam Stockhausen

Best Picture

“Poor Things” — WINNER

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Set Decoration by Zsuzsa Mihalek with Production Design by James Price & Shona Heath

Gravitas Ventures Debuts Trailer for Musical Documentary “Killing Me Softly With His Songs”

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the trailer for “Killing Me Softly With His Songs,” which will be available on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube on April 2nd. The musical documentary centers on the life and work of composer Charles Fox.

Fox is known for “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” “I Got A Name” and “Ready To Take A Chance Again,” as well as the television show themes for “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “The Love Boat” and “Wonder Woman.” Additionally, he is the composer of several salsa records that have reached international popularity.

Per the synopsis, the documentary follows “Fox’s life and career from the streets of the Bronx, to his education at the Fontainbleau music conservatory near Paris where he studied with the legendary composition teacher Nadia Boulanger … through his fabled career in Hollywood, and finally to Havana, Cuba where Fox ‘returns to his musical roots.'”

The film is interspersed with live music and features Anne Sila, Common, A.J. Croce, Henry Winkler, Paul Williams, Rita Wilson, Jason Alexander, Alexandre Desplat and Alain Boublil. Director Danny Gold wrote the film with Michael Mayhew. Gold and Taryn Grimes produced, with Mayhew editing. The photography was directed by Larry Herbst and Matthew Wachsman, and the music is by Fox.

See the full trailer below.

Lee Sung Jin, Takashi Yamakazi, Anderson .Paak Among Honorees at ASSC’s U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit and Game Changer Awards

The Asia Society Southern Calif. announced the honorees for its 14th U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit and Game Changer Awards at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

“Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin, “Godzilla Minus One” director Takashi Yamakazi and producer Kenji Yamada, Anderson .Paak, Rina Sawayama and the cast and crew of “Warrior” will be honored as Game Changers for fostering cross-cultural connection and representation across music, TV and film.

Yamazaki and Yamada will also speak on a “Godzilla Minus One” behind-the-scenes panel. The panel titled “AWE (Asian Women Empowered): Changing the Game of Gaming” will feature Moonlit Beshimov (head of Google for games, Americas partnerships and global strategy), Eunice Lee (chief operating officer of Scopely), Jen Oneal (co-founder, head chef and CEO of Magic Soup Games) and Tricia Sugita (E-sports business expert, former chief operating officer at Cloud9 and former CEO at FlyQuest).

For the panel titled “Timeless Iconic: Japanese IP Driving Franchise Forward,” the panelists include Vincent Imaoka (Sega Toys’ chief of business development and licensing – Americas), Alexander Lee (head of licensing and brand partnerships at Toho International), Marlene Sharp (executive producer/head of creative development and production at Pink Poodle Productions) and Chiyako Slawinski (producer at Lightbeam Entertainment).

In connection with the Summit and Awards Dinner, ASSC will also hold its second Asian Women Empowered Luncheon, honoring CEO of Tetris Maya Rogers, chief operating officer of Crunchyroll Gita Rebbapregada and Michelle Sugihara, executive director of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment.

