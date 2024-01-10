'Saltburn' actor spotted getting coffee in Rockland

"Saltburn," meet Sparkill.

Jacob Elordi, the Australian actor who stars in the recently released psychological drama and who portrayed Elvis Presley in the biographical film "Priscilla," was spotted getting coffee at Noble Cafe in Sparkill on Jan. 7.

He posed with his coffee — and the owner's daughter, Tamara Sarwari.

Tamana Sarwari, daughter of Noble Cafe's Owner Gina Sarawari, with Actor Jacob Elordi of "Saltburn."

This is not the cafe's first brush with fame. Actor Richard Gere was recently there, according to Owner Gina Sarwari. Actors Tom Payne (from "The Walking Dead,"), Michael Sheen ("The Prodigal Son") and Halston Sage ("The Prodigal Son") have also been customers.

Sarwari said the cafe has also been used as a backdrop in TV shows such as "America's Most Wanted" and in a "Prodigal Son" episode.

Rockland County is no stranger to celebrity sightings as many live in — or near — the area. Plus, many TV shows and movies also film there. Comedian Susie Essman, who stars in HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," was among the most recent, dining at Il Fresco in Orangeburg.

Noble Cafe in Sparkill has been the scene for many a celebrity spotting.

