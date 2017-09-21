Salma Hayek Donates $100,000 to Mexican Earthquake Victims: 'I Have Lived Through the Aftermath of a Disaster'

Salma Hayek is giving back to her home country — and revealed she is a survivor of another Mexican earthquake that killed thousands.

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific,” she continued. “I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”

“I implore to your hearts… to your compassion to help,” she added. “Anything that you can give will make a big difference. I will match the first $100,000 that are donated.”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling also asked people to donate on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “Heartbreaking footage from Mexico. I was there just last month. You can donate to Oxfam’s appeal, as I have, here: http://bit.ly/2wxjMff.”

Heartbreaking footage from Mexico. I was there just last month. You can donate to Oxfam's appeal, as I have, here: https://t.co/NSHXjnKB54 ????

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 20, 2017

Celebrities let the people of Mexico know that they were in their thoughts and prayers with Twitter messages as images of the devastation spread.

Some were personally affected by the disaster, including Eva Longoria, who revealed her husband José Bastón and family were in the country’s capital.

What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone. pic.twitter.com/qnSRB5n0PD

— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) September 19, 2017

“What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico,” she wrote. “Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone.”

Authorities in Mexico reported at least 216 people died in the capital city and the surrounding area, according to CNN.

Dozens of buildings have collapsed, including more than 40 in Mexico City alone, The Guardian reports.