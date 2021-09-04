Angelina Jolie smashes a cake into Salma Hayek's face in new video

Angelina Jolie helps Salma Hayek celebrate her birthday with cake. (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Salma Hayek’s 55th birthday party looked like a smashing good time.

The actress was joined by her Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie for a fun celebration, during which Jolie smashed Hayek’s face directly into her birthday cake.

Don’t worry — it was all encouraged by Hayek, who captioned the Instagram video of the event, “My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida @angelinajolie.”

“La mordida” is a Mexican tradition in which the person celebrating their birthday has cake shoved in their face as a way to take their very first bite. Those around them shout “mordida” during the cake ritual.

Earlier this week, Hayek celebrated her birthday in a different way: by posing in a blue bathing suit in paradise. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star captioned the pic, snapped while Hayek was on a tropical vacation, “Happy 55th birthday to me. Looking forward to new adventures #grateful.”

As for the Maleficent actress, Jolie — who just started an Instagram account earlier this summer — shared that her kids were enjoying the last days of summer by getting lost in books.

“End of #summerreading,” the Oscar winner captioned the Instagram post , which featured her children Zahara and Shiloh. “These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours.”

Hayek first revealed her friendship with Jolie in December 2019. She shared an Instagram photo of herself with Jolie and their Eternals co-star Kumail Nanjiani, writing at the time, "Gosh am I so lucky... I thought I was just going to be working with great actors playing aliens; little did I know, I was going to befriend amazing human beings."