Salisbury musician's song on miscarriage pain

A father has spoken of his grief at losing his unborn child, adding that a partner's pain is just as "valid".

Salisbury song-writer, Cameron Walker, has released a new song for charity to raise awareness about the impact of miscarriages.

His wife Nicole, suffered an early miscarriage with their first baby in 2021.

He said: "Whilst I can only imagine what my wife was going through, I felt that I was unable to grieve the loss."

Ruth Bender Atik, national director from The Miscarriage Association, said partners are "often reluctant" to speak about their bereavement.

Ms Bender Atik said: "Miscarriage early in the pregnancy can be a really distressing experience, for the women who have the physical loss and the partner.

"They are losing the physical element but they are also losing the plans and hopes they have.

"The impact is much more intense than people realise.

"Partners often feel reluctant to speak about their loss and the feelings of partners aren't considered."

Mr Walker said he had felt that he needed to be strong and support his distressed wife.

"It's quite right that women should receive the bulk of support when suffering a miscarriage, but men are often their own worst enemies when discussing emotions," he added.

'Taboo subject'

The musician wanted to express his feelings through writing songs and do something to support other people going through similar hard times.

The new single released by his band Love Is Enough, is called '1 in 4', which is the number of women that will suffer a miscarriage.

The song examines the emotional impact of miscarriage, particularly on partners and will raise funds for The Miscarriage Association.

Mr Walker's fellow band members in Love Is Enough, Thor Porter and Ben Whatsley, have also set up a fundraising page to raise funds for the charity.

Mr Walker said: "Miscarriage should not be a taboo subject and there should be more knowledge and support for partners.

"It can be a very lonely time."

Ms Bender Atick added: "We think it's a lovely idea of Cameron to do and it's a special, important song which will bring more awareness to miscarriages.

"It's incredible they are raising money for a such a powerful cause."

The couple now have a young son called Atticus who was born in 2022.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this article you can find details of organisations that can help via the BBC Action line.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk