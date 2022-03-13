Has your high-def TV got low-def audio? This stellar soundbar is only $39 at Amazon right now
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A modest proposal: If you have to turn on closed captioning, find yourself constantly muttering 'What did that guy just say?' or rewinding movies in 10-second bursts just to be able to make out the dialogue, you might need a soundbar in your life.
A soundbar is a simple add-on to your entertainment system that'll profoundly elevate your audio. And we just found a gem at a killer price: The Sakobs TV Soundbar, normally an already affordable $42, is now just $39 — a veritable steal!
Sleek and understated, this popular soundbar will blend seamlessly into your electronics lineup.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Hear this: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Theater-quality audio
Have you stayed out of the movie theaters for the past two years? We have, too. The Sakobs TV Soundbar sates that multiplex jones by providing impeccable audio clarity. It's 16 inches wide with twin full-range 30-watt speakers and uses special HD sound-quality technology to enhance on-screen dialogue. That means you’ll finally get crystal-clear dialogue at a sane volume level. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while background sounds hover just where they should be — in the background.
"Exactly as described," raves one five-star reviewer. "Took 2 minutes to set up! For a 16-inch soundbar, the sound was beyond my expectations! Remote control was super intuitive and operates on 2 AAA batteries that you need to get before soundbar is delivered. Would buy again!!"
Three modes of audio and 3D surround sound
Your new Sakobs TV Soundbar features three modes (Voice for movies, General for television eps, news and sports, and Treble for music) for whatever you’re enjoying on TV. Just press a button on its remote to automatically adjust audio levels without tinkering with settings. These modes will boost music, bring out background effects and enhance dialogue overall. No more cranking up the volume to ear-shattering levels just to hear dialogue.
How 'bout some immersion to go along with that precision? This workhorse has 3D Surround Sound to turn your living room into a mini-movie theater.
"Just hooked this up to my LG 55 inch TV. Put 'Lord of the Rings' on, and man, it sounded awesome," this five-star reviewer shares. "I don't know how high the volume goes up, but I had to turn it down some in our average sized living room. The voice clarity I noticed right off the bat, and the action sequence became much more intense. Good sound does make a difference watching movies! I also had a show on that had singing, and again, it sounded amazing!"
Setting up your new Sakobs TV Soundbar is super easy. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA ports via its auxiliary 3.5mm jack or optical digital port and you’re good to go. It also has a USB port and Bluetooth capability, so you can bring your own music to the party via flash drive, smartphone or tablet. You can even connect it to your laptop.
"Honestly instantly after turning it on, you will hear the difference," another reviewer adds. "Very good for its price."
Seriously, for $39, this one’s a no-brainer!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $140 (was $190), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $798 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com
TCL 10L Unlocked Android Smartphone, $250 (was $280), amazon.com
Tozo S2 Smart Watch Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $225 (was $300), amazon.com
Video game deals:
021 Newest HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Computer, $707 (was $858), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $26 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $250 (was $280), amazon.com
Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $63 (was $75), amazon.com
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $228 (was $278), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Shark UV850 Performance Lift-Away ADV DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $33 (was $65), amazon.com
Shermie Women's Heart Elbow Patchwork Crewneck Knitted Sweater, $17 with on-page coupon (was $37), amazon.com
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $30 (was $90), amazon.com
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $41 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $95 (was $100), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $20 (was $27.50), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $15), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Booty Wipes for Men, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com
Kasentex King Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
Tekamon Premium Queen 4-piece Bed Sheet Set, $23 (was $33), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $19 (was $41), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 with on-page coupon (was $14), amazon.com
B3 Bean Bag Bucketz, $51 (was $65), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.