Has your high-def TV got low-def audio? This stellar soundbar is only $39 at Amazon right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your moment — nay, lifetime — of clarity awaits. (Photo: Amazon)

A modest proposal: If you have to turn on closed captioning, find yourself constantly muttering 'What did that guy just say?' or rewinding movies in 10-second bursts just to be able to make out the dialogue, you might need a soundbar in your life.

A soundbar is a simple add-on to your entertainment system that'll profoundly elevate your audio. And we just found a gem at a killer price: The Sakobs TV Soundbar, normally an already affordable $42, is now just $39 — a veritable steal!

Sleek and understated, this popular soundbar will blend seamlessly into your electronics lineup.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Hear this: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$39 $42 at Amazon

Theater-quality audio

Have you stayed out of the movie theaters for the past two years? We have, too. The Sakobs TV Soundbar sates that multiplex jones by providing impeccable audio clarity. It's 16 inches wide with twin full-range 30-watt speakers and uses special HD sound-quality technology to enhance on-screen dialogue. That means you’ll finally get crystal-clear dialogue at a sane volume level. Voices come through sharp and detailed, while background sounds hover just where they should be — in the background.

"Exactly as described," raves one five-star reviewer. "Took 2 minutes to set up! For a 16-inch soundbar, the sound was beyond my expectations! Remote control was super intuitive and operates on 2 AAA batteries that you need to get before soundbar is delivered. Would buy again!!"

$39 $42 at Amazon

All the audio precision of the multiplex...without the sticky floors and overpriced snacks. (Photo: Amazon)

Three modes of audio and 3D surround sound

Your new Sakobs TV Soundbar features three modes (Voice for movies, General for television eps, news and sports, and Treble for music) for whatever you’re enjoying on TV. Just press a button on its remote to automatically adjust audio levels without tinkering with settings. These modes will boost music, bring out background effects and enhance dialogue overall. No more cranking up the volume to ear-shattering levels just to hear dialogue.

Story continues

How 'bout some immersion to go along with that precision? This workhorse has 3D Surround Sound to turn your living room into a mini-movie theater.

"Just hooked this up to my LG 55 inch TV. Put 'Lord of the Rings' on, and man, it sounded awesome," this five-star reviewer shares. "I don't know how high the volume goes up, but I had to turn it down some in our average sized living room. The voice clarity I noticed right off the bat, and the action sequence became much more intense. Good sound does make a difference watching movies! I also had a show on that had singing, and again, it sounded amazing!"

Setting up your new Sakobs TV Soundbar is super easy. Just plug it into your TV’s RCA ports via its auxiliary 3.5mm jack or optical digital port and you’re good to go. It also has a USB port and Bluetooth capability, so you can bring your own music to the party via flash drive, smartphone or tablet. You can even connect it to your laptop.

"Honestly instantly after turning it on, you will hear the difference," another reviewer adds. "Very good for its price."

Seriously, for $39, this one’s a no-brainer!

$39 $42 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.