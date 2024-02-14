Sailor Moon: Strongest Villains, Ranked

It’s been over 30 years since the Sailor Moon anime premiered in Japan. The popular anime is based on Naoko Takeuchi’s manga of the same name. It follows the story of teenage protagonist Usagi Tsukino and her journey as a Sailor Guardian as she combats evil and searches for a reincarnated moon princess.

The Sailor Guardians are undeniably some of the universe’s most valiant protectors. However, like their iconic counterparts, the villains are no slouches. Like the heroes, Naoko Takeuchi put a lot of thought into creating each villain, each with a unique character and strength. The series has birthed some of the strongest villains, like Queen Beryl and Sailor Galactica. However, those aren’t all the villains have to offer.

Here are the strongest villains in the Sailor Moon series:

Princess Snow Kaguya

Photo Credit: Toei Animation

Princess Snow Kaguya is one of the most well-thought-out characters in the entire series. She is a planet snatcher, often compared to Brainiac from DC Comics. After failing to freeze Earth, the princess decided to freeze several planets before returning to Earth.

The Snow Princess proved one of the biggest threats the Senshi had ever faced after freezing Earth within seconds of her arrival. She was strong enough to overpower the Senshi, and it took the combined powers of all nine sailor soldiers to stop her.

Queen Nehlehnia

Despite Zirconia being set up to look like the leader of the Dead Moon Circus, all the power belonged to Nehlehnia. Although she did not possess the most convincing reason for turning to the dark side, the princess had more than enough power to support her claim. Her thirst for eternal youth and beauty forced her to steal the dreams of her subjects, all to avoid being old.

Her hair was strong enough to restrict the moves of every sailor guardian, including Sailor Moon. It wasn’t until Sailor Moon harnessed the power of the Golden Crystal that the princess was eventually destroyed.

Queen Metalia

Even though Queen Beryl was seen as the central antagonist for the series’ first arc, Queen Metalia was responsible for corrupting Beryl, forcing her to wage war on the Moon Kingdom.

Despite her character not being as profound as the other villains, she makes up for it with her unique abilities. She is a working natural disaster, possessing abilities like weather manipulation, soul drain, and an ample supply of natural disasters to invoke on her enemies.

Sailor Saturn

Photo Credit: Toei Animation

Sailor Saturn is one of the strongest sailor guardians in the entire series. After being captured by the Death Busters and the Messiah of Silence, she was transformed into Mistress 9. As Mistress 9, she accomplished what many villains could not: stealing the souls of the Inner Senshi and consuming the Silver Crystal. All would have been lost if not for her deep friendship with Chibiusa.

She can destroy a planet and all life on it simply by waiving her silence glaive, just one of her frighteningly apocalyptic powers. She was also responsible for the destruction of the moon kingdom. Her powers are so terrifying that she would have destroyed the earth to capture Pharoah 90.

Galaxia With Chaos

Final boss, there is no better word for describing Galaxia. Once an honorable member of the Senshi, who were given the great task of battling chaos for centuries. After years of battle, she let it possess her body, with only darkness keeping her alive. Galaxia is strong enough to toss planets like basketballs and cruel enough to destroy them without batting an eye.

She was the perfect final boss for the series. She killed off the entire main cast, saving Moon for last; she also wiped out 99% of Earth’s population. Her fight with Sailor Moon is still one of the best fights in anime history. Ultimately belittling her angel form, it wasn’t until Moon used the sailor starlights to gain an advantage. Galaxia became the perfect embodiment of chaos, earning her the title of the strongest villain in the franchise.

