Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shares Behind-the-Scenes Videos from Her Dancing with the Stars Rehearsals

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has her eyes on the mirrorball trophy!

The Sports Illustrated model, who is filling in for her mom Christie Brinkley after she fell and broke her arm ahead of Monday’s Dancing with the Stars premiere, gave fans a sneak peek into her intense studio rehearsals on her Instagram Stories this week.

In between practicing her rumba routine with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Sailor, 21, made sure to document all their fun and excitement, as well as some tough moments, through a series of photos and videos.

During one clip, Sailor panned the camera down toward her as she sat on the hardwood floor and massaged her calf with a foam roller. “Dancing is the hardest thing I’ve ever done with my body,” she wrote beneath the clip.

In another video, Chmerkovskiy, 33, recorded himself in the mirror dancing to “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child before panning the camera over to his partner, who remained in the same position on the floor.

Though she appeared tired and sore as she foam-rolled her leg, Sailor was still game to join in with the song and began singing to the R&B tune.

“I feel like we’re on American Idol, not Dancing with the Stars,” a voice can be heard jokingly saying in the background.

Above the video, which was initially shared to Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram Stories, Sailor excitedly wrote, “STUUUU day TWOOOO!”