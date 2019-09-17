Sailor Brinkley-Cook Needed 'No Alterations' Made to Mom Christie's DWTS Dress After Replacing Her

Christie Brinkley‘s daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook will be dancing in (her mom’s) style on the Dancing with the Stars premiere!

After ABC announced on Monday that the 65-year-old supermodel and actress’ youngest daughter would be taking her place on the popular dancing competition after Christie fell and broke her arm during rehearsals, judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared details about Sailor’s highly anticipated performance.

“Tonight, her daughter is going to be dancing a cha cha to ‘Uptown Girl,’ ” Inaba, 51, said on Monday’s The Talk.

In addition to dancing in her mother’s honor, 21-year-old Sailor — whom Christie shares with ex-husband Peter Cook — will also be wearing her mother’s costume on the ballroom floor.

“Good news is that Sailor is going to dance and she’s going to wear Christie’s dress,” explained Inaba, who revealed that “no alterations” had to be made to the look.

“This is crazy. Christie is 65, Sailor is 21. The dress needed no alterations,” said Inaba.

Looking ahead to the premiere, the TV host said that the dance will “be such a beautiful moment.”

“And it’s going to be intense because tonight, I just want you to know, the judges are going to be pretty intense,” she hinted. “We’re going back to old school. We want to see authentic ballroom Latin dancing.”

In a statement to Good Morning America on Monday, Christie joked about her injury: “Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

GMA tweeted out footage of Christie’s fall. In the clip, she appeared to trip over her partner’s foot during a turn, sending her tumbling to the ground.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook

BBC Studios and ABC said in a statement to PEOPLE that Christie “suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm.”

“We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor,” the statement continued.

According to Inaba, Christie “fell and she shattered her arm” on Thursday.

Speaking with GMA, Sailor said she’s was excited to take on the challenge of the competition.

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook

“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do,” she said. “I think it will change me.”

Of course, she’s doing the show with one person in mind.

“I’m doing this mostly for my mom!” Sailor said. “I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

Dancing with the Stars premieres at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.