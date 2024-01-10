Sag Awards: Oppenheimer leads nominations as Leonardo DiCaprio snubbed

Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy are both nominated for their performances in Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer leads the nominations at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, days after it triumphed at the Golden Globes.

Christopher Nolan's film has four nominations, while American Fiction, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon each have three.

However, Leonardo DiCaprio is notably absent from the best actor category.

The winners are voted for by Sag-Aftra's membership of more than 119,000 actors.

Succession, Beef, The Crown, Ted Lasso and The Bear are among the nominees in the television categories.

The film nominees

4 nominations - Oppenheimer

3 - American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie

2 - The Holdovers, Maestro, Nyad, Poor Things, The Color Purple

1 - Rustin, Ferrari

While DiCaprio is a notable omission in best actor, this is a particularly crowded year for the category, and five of the other favourites have been nominated at the SAG Awards.

Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright are all recognised.

In the best actress race, the four women considered favourites for an Oscar nomination - Sandra Huller, Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan - are joined at SAG by Margot Robbie for Barbie.

The SAG Awards offer a good indication of which actors could be nominated later this month for the Oscars. This year's Academy Awards take place on 10 March.

Oppenheimer and Succession were the big winners at Sunday's Golden Globes, while Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Barbie and Poor Things won two prizes each.

Here are the SAG nominations in full:

Nyad stars Jodie Foster and Annette Bening, pictured at Sunday's Golden Globes, are both nominated for SAG Awards

Film categories

Best actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz - Ferrari

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Outstanding performance by a cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best stunt ensemble in a film

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Television categories

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm - Fargo

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun - Beef

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba - Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley - A Small Light

Ali Wong - Beef

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Best actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Best actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Bill Hader - Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best ensemble cast in a drama series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best ensemble cast in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best stunt ensemble in a TV series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian