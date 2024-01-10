Sag Awards: Oppenheimer leads nominations as Leonardo DiCaprio snubbed
Oppenheimer leads the nominations at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, days after it triumphed at the Golden Globes.
Christopher Nolan's film has four nominations, while American Fiction, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon each have three.
However, Leonardo DiCaprio is notably absent from the best actor category.
The winners are voted for by Sag-Aftra's membership of more than 119,000 actors.
Succession, Beef, The Crown, Ted Lasso and The Bear are among the nominees in the television categories.
The film nominees
4 nominations - Oppenheimer
3 - American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie
2 - The Holdovers, Maestro, Nyad, Poor Things, The Color Purple
1 - Rustin, Ferrari
While DiCaprio is a notable omission in best actor, this is a particularly crowded year for the category, and five of the other favourites have been nominated at the SAG Awards.
Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright are all recognised.
In the best actress race, the four women considered favourites for an Oscar nomination - Sandra Huller, Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan - are joined at SAG by Margot Robbie for Barbie.
The SAG Awards offer a good indication of which actors could be nominated later this month for the Oscars. This year's Academy Awards take place on 10 March.
Oppenheimer and Succession were the big winners at Sunday's Golden Globes, while Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Barbie and Poor Things won two prizes each.
Here are the SAG nominations in full:
Film categories
Best actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best actress
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best supporting actor
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Best supporting actress
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz - Ferrari
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Outstanding performance by a cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Best stunt ensemble in a film
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Television categories
Best actor in a TV movie or limited series
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm - Fargo
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun - Beef
Best actress in a TV movie or limited series
Uzo Aduba - Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley - A Small Light
Ali Wong - Beef
Best actor in a drama series
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Best actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Best actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Bill Hader - Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best ensemble cast in a drama series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best ensemble cast in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best stunt ensemble in a TV series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian