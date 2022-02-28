SAG Awards: All the Celebrity Arrivals, From Lady Gaga and HoYeon Jung to Selena Gomez
The Screen Actors Guild Awards returned with a live red carpet and in-person event for its 2022 broadcast Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Casts from films that include The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci, as well as acclaimed television shows like Ted Lasso and Succession, competed for ensemble awards. High-wattage stars including Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett, Michael Keaton and Bradley Cooper, meanwhile, were among the actors nominated for outstanding individual performances.
With the 2021 Screen Actors Guild ceremony produced as a combination of pre-taped and virtual appearances, there was plenty of anticipation for both live speeches and dramatic red-carpet fashion. Here’s a look at the arrivals:
Lady Gaga in Giorgio Armani Privé
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The House of Gucci nominee and SAG Awards presenter wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk-satin gown embellished with gold embroidery, paired with jewels by Tiffany & Co.
Ariana DeBose in Maison Valentino
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
West Side Story star and SAG Award winner Ariana DeBose wore a fuchsia strapless gown by Maison Valentino with diamond jewelry by De Beers.
Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Only Murders in the Building co-star and executive producer Selena Gomez worked with stylist Kate Young on this look, comprised of an Oscar de la Renta gown, Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Squid Game‘s Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, Anupam Tripath, and Lee Jung-jae
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
SAG Awards winner Lee Jung-jae wore a navy two-button tuxedo with black grosgrain peak lapel by Gucci.
Marlee Matlin in Lafayette 148
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A member of the cast of CODA, which won the top prize at the SAG Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a motion picture, Matlin wore a custom gown in black and white satin with hand-beaded embroidery by Lafayette 148, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani Privé
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Nightmare Alley nominee wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black silk column gown featuring onyx stones on the plunging neckline, paired with jewels by Pomellato.
Jean Smart in Christian Siriano
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hacks nominee Jean Smart wore a custom gown by Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Christian Louboutin clutch.
Troy Kotsur in Dior Men
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The SAG Award winner wore a black wool and silk Oblique tuxedo with a black cotton shirt by Dior Men and the 40mm De Ville Trésor watch by Omega.
Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nominee Nicole Kidman wore a long-sleeve gown in black velvet with a white satin bow, paired with diamonds by Harry Winston and an Omega timepiece.
Jessica Chastain in Dior Haute Couture
Amy Sussman/WireImage
A SAG Award winner for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Chastain wore a nude wool and silk-jacquard suit by Dior Haute Couture and diamonds by De Beers Jewellers.
Jennifer Hudson in Vera Wang Haute Collection
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Respect nominee wore a custom strapless silk-faille mermaid gown in rose pink, accented with silk organza blossoms and paired with jewelry by Pomellato.
Saniyya Sidney in Zuhair Murad
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
King Richard co-star Saniyya Sidney wore an aster-blue off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.
Elle Fanning in Gucci
Amy Sussman/WireImage
The Great‘s Elle Fanning wore a tuxedo look by Gucci with jewelry by Pasquale Bruni.
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lifetime Achievement honoree Helen Mirren wore a custom pink cady gown with floral adornments and a matching headband, both by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with diamonds and pink sapphires by Harry Winston.
Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The SAG Award winner for King Richard wore a custom three-piece suit in midnight blue, featuring a double-breasted waistcoat and satin peak lapels.
Jared Leto in Gucci
Amy Sussman/WireImage
The House of Gucci nominee wore a custom pale blue satin double-breasted three-piece suit with peak lapels, with a pale yellow evening shirt, burgundy velvet bowtie, pink lace gloves and white leather boots, all by Gucci.
Aunjanue Ellis
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe in Saint Laurent
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Nominee Caitriona Balfe wore a rouge silk gown with a plunging V-neck by Saint Laurent, with diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels.
Kerry Washington in Celia Kritharioti
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Kerry Washington wore a fitted strapless silk gown in bright yellow by Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti, paired with diamonds by Messika.
Salma Hayek Pinault in Gucci
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Salma Hayek Pinault wore a custom asymmetrical halter gown in begonia pink silk with pink lace gloves and gold platform sandals, all by Gucci.
Hailee Steinfeld in Miu Miu
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Presenter Hailee Steinfeld wore a black cady silk gown with cutout detail and crystal embellishments by Miu Miu and diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
Vanessa Hudgens in Atelier Versace
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens wore Atelier Versace with Chopard jewels.
Kevin Costner in Brioni
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kevin Costner wore a navy blue tuxedo with a peaked satin lapel by Brioni with David Yurman cufflinks, an Omega timepiece, and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Nominee Cynthia Erivo wore a custom vinyl strapless gown by Louis Vuitton with jewels by Tiffany & Co.
Jeremy Strong in Prada
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Succession actor and ensemble-cast winner wore head-to-toe Prada, including a custom mauve velvet suit with a cotton poplin shirt and satin bow tie in a shade the label dubbed “plaster.”
Alexandra Daddario in Atelier Versace
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The White Lotus‘ Alexandra Daddario wore Atelier Versace with diamonds by De Beers Jewellers and Christian Louboutin shoes.
HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Squid Game star HoYeon Jung wore a custom black spaghetti strap silk dress hand-embroidered with crystals and silver beads by Louis Vuitton.
Tyler Perry
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Daveed Diggs in Versace
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Daveed Diggs wore a black suit embellished with a silver baroque print, paired with silver Medusa shoes, all by Versace.
Jada Pinkett Smith in Gareth Pugh
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Jada Pinkett Smith noted on the red carpet that her vintage navy and black Gareth Pugh gown had been residing in her closet for some time, and the SAG Awards seemed like the perfect evening to wear it.
Oscar Isaac in Prada
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The SAG Awards nominee wore a custom look by Prada that consisted of a cacao brown kid mohair single-breasted two-button blazer, a rose-hue poplin shirt and satin bow tie, and black kid mohair pants.
Kim Joo-ryeong
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Javier Bardem in Zegna
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Javier Bardem wore a made-to-measure burgundy silk and wool tuxedo by Zegna.
Emilia Jones in Givenchy Haute Couture
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emilia Jones wore a black asymmetric dress in silk organza and velvet with dégradé hand embroidery crystal detail by Givenchy Haute Couture.
Venus Williams in Dolce & Gabbana
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Attending to support the cast of King Richard, Williams wore a custom white silk cady gown with an exposed silver metallic bustier bodysuit and thigh-high slit, with yellow and white diamond high jewelry by Gismondi 1754.
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sophie Hunter wore a pleated gown inlaid with lace and gold lamé by Dior Haute Couture.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Kodi Smit-McPhee in Dior Men
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee wore a white double-breasted evening suit by Dior Men.
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Partners and co-stars in The Power of the Dog, Kirsten Dunst wore a sequined Erdem gown with vintage diamonds by Fred Leighton, while Jesse Plemons wore a one-button tuxedo with peak lapels by Giorgio Armani Made to Measure and vintage studs and cufflinks also by Fred Leighton.
Michael Keaton in Ralph Lauren
Amy Sussman/WireImage
The SAG Award winner for Dopesick wore a navy gabardine peak-lapel tuxedo by Ralph Lauren Purple Label.
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Greta Lee and Reese Witherspoon
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
The Morning Show‘s Greta Lee wore a Marc Jacobs gown with a diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co., while co-star Reese Witherspoon wore a Schiaparelli dress with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Faith Hill wore a gown silver lamé silk jacquard by Dior Haute Couture.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Leslie Odom Jr. in Balmain
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Presenter Leslie Odom Jr. wore a polka-dot suit by Balmain with an Omega timepiece and patent-leather oxfords by Giuseppe Zanotti.
Sandra Oh in Carolina Herrera
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Sandra Oh wore a silver gown with a tiered skirt and ties at the shoulders by Carolina Herrera, paired with a clutch by Roger Vivier.
Janina Gavankar in Georges Chakra Couture
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Janina Gavankar, part of the nominated ensemble cast of The Morning Show, wore a dijon-yellow sleeveless gown with embellished shoulder details by Georges Chakra Couture.
Demi Singleton in Celine
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The King Richard co-star wore a custom black dress with sequined skirt by Celine.
Nicholas Braun in Zegna
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Succession co-star and ensemble-cast winner Nicholas Braun wore a double-breasted tuxedo with satin lapels by Zegna.
Jamie Dornan in Brunello Cucinelli
Amy Sussman/WireImage
The Belfast nominee wore a grey tuxedo with satin peak lapels and wool and silk tuxedo trousers by Brunello Cucinelli, paired with an Omega timepiece.
Julianna Margulies in Narciso Rodriguez
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Morning Show‘s Julianna Margulies wears a sleek gown by Narciso Rodriguez with Fred Leighton jewels and a Versace clutch.
Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Paul W. Downs
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Hannah Einbinder wore a draped gown by Dior Haute Couture.
Desean Terry
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Justine Lupe in Stella McCartney
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Succession ensemble-cast nominee Justine Lupe wore a black scoop-neck gown from the Stella McCartney archive.
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Morning Show star wore a navy two-button tuxedo by Giorgio Armani, while Naomi Watts wore a navy sleeveless georgette micro-embroidered gown from the Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection by Kim Jones.
Ruairi O’Connor and Charlotte Hope
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
With girlfriend and Spanish Princess co-star Charlotte Hope, The Morning Show‘s Ruairi O’Connor wore a tuxedo by Zegna with a watch by Girard Perregaux.
Yvette Nicole Brown
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ross Butler and Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Ross Butler, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo, wore an Emporio Armani tuxedo with a Chopard watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Laverne Cox in Michael Fausto
Amy Sussman/WireImage
The E! red-carpet commentator wore a custom black crepe gown that required more than 450 hours to craft and featured a hand-beaded bodice and sleeves encrusted with Swarovski crystals and silver bullion threadwork.
Fran Drescher
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Succession ensemble-cast winner Alan Ruck wore a grey tuxedo by Brunello Cucinelli, while Mireille Enos wore a one-shoulder red lace gown by Monique Lhuillier.
Karen Pittman in Greta Constantine
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman wore a marigold-hued gown by Greta Constantine with jewels by Goshwara and shoes by Casadei.
Park Hae-soo
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kid Cudi in Louis Vuitton
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Don’t Look Up co-star wore a black embroidered tuxedo, white evening shirt and jewelry by Louis Vuitton.
Juno Temple in Atelier Versace
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Nominee Juno Temple wore a metal mesh column gown with padded shoulders by Atelier Versace.
Rosari Dawson in Oscar de la Renta
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Rosario Dawson wore a black silk-faille gown with a corseted bodice and ruffled neckline by Oscar de la Renta, paired with emerald and diamond earrings and white diamond rings by Chopard.
Michael Douglas
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mira Sorvino in Wolk Morais
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Presenter MIra Sorvino wore a suit crafted of reclaimed cerulean blue silk moiré by Wolk Morais.
Gwilym Lee in Dolce & Gabbana
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Great co-star wore a black Sicilia-fit suit with a matching black shirt and tie by Dolce & Gabbana.
Aaron Dominguez in Fendi
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez wore a look from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection with Jimmy Choo boots.
Emily and Haley Joel Osment
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Emily Osment wore a strapless black gown embellished with feathers by Manuri.
Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sacha Dhawan
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Jon Bernthal in Dolce & Gabbana
Amy Sussman/WireImage
The King Richard co-star wore a custom blue velvet tuxedo jacket with notch lapels and coordinating pants in wool by Dolce & Gabbana.