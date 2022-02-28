SAG Awards: All the Celebrity Arrivals, From Lady Gaga and HoYeon Jung to Selena Gomez

The Screen Actors Guild Awards returned with a live red carpet and in-person event for its 2022 broadcast Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Casts from films that include The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci, as well as acclaimed television shows like Ted Lasso and Succession, competed for ensemble awards. High-wattage stars including Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett, Michael Keaton and Bradley Cooper, meanwhile, were among the actors nominated for outstanding individual performances.

With the 2021 Screen Actors Guild ceremony produced as a combination of pre-taped and virtual appearances, there was plenty of anticipation for both live speeches and dramatic red-carpet fashion. Here’s a look at the arrivals:

Lady Gaga in Giorgio Armani Privé

Lady Gaga - Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The House of Gucci nominee and SAG Awards presenter wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk-satin gown embellished with gold embroidery, paired with jewels by Tiffany & Co.

Ariana DeBose in Maison Valentino

Ariana DeBose - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

West Side Story star and SAG Award winner Ariana DeBose wore a fuchsia strapless gown by Maison Valentino with diamond jewelry by De Beers.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Selena Gomez - Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Only Murders in the Building co-star and executive producer Selena Gomez worked with stylist Kate Young on this look, comprised of an Oscar de la Renta gown, Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Squid Game‘s Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, Anupam Tripath, and Lee Jung-jae

(L-R) Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, Anupam Tripath, and Lee Jung-jae - Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

SAG Awards winner Lee Jung-jae wore a navy two-button tuxedo with black grosgrain peak lapel by Gucci.

Marlee Matlin in Lafayette 148

Marlee Matlin - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A member of the cast of CODA, which won the top prize at the SAG Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a motion picture, Matlin wore a custom gown in black and white satin with hand-beaded embroidery by Lafayette 148, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani Privé

Cate Blanchett - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Nightmare Alley nominee wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black silk column gown featuring onyx stones on the plunging neckline, paired with jewels by Pomellato.

Jean Smart in Christian Siriano

Jean Smart - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hacks nominee Jean Smart wore a custom gown by Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Christian Louboutin clutch.

Troy Kotsur in Dior Men

Troy Kotsur - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The SAG Award winner wore a black wool and silk Oblique tuxedo with a black cotton shirt by Dior Men and the 40mm De Ville Trésor watch by Omega.

Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent

Nicole Kidman - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nominee Nicole Kidman wore a long-sleeve gown in black velvet with a white satin bow, paired with diamonds by Harry Winston and an Omega timepiece.

Jessica Chastain in Dior Haute Couture

Jessica Chastain - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

A SAG Award winner for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Chastain wore a nude wool and silk-jacquard suit by Dior Haute Couture and diamonds by De Beers Jewellers.

Jennifer Hudson in Vera Wang Haute Collection

Jennifer Hudson - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Respect nominee wore a custom strapless silk-faille mermaid gown in rose pink, accented with silk organza blossoms and paired with jewelry by Pomellato.

Saniyya Sidney in Zuhair Murad

Saniyya Sidney - Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

King Richard co-star Saniyya Sidney wore an aster-blue off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Elle Fanning - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Great‘s Elle Fanning wore a tuxedo look by Gucci with jewelry by Pasquale Bruni.

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana

Helen Mirren - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lifetime Achievement honoree Helen Mirren wore a custom pink cady gown with floral adornments and a matching headband, both by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with diamonds and pink sapphires by Harry Winston.

Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana

Will Smith - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The SAG Award winner for King Richard wore a custom three-piece suit in midnight blue, featuring a double-breasted waistcoat and satin peak lapels.

Jared Leto in Gucci

Jared Leto - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The House of Gucci nominee wore a custom pale blue satin double-breasted three-piece suit with peak lapels, with a pale yellow evening shirt, burgundy velvet bowtie, pink lace gloves and white leather boots, all by Gucci.

Aunjanue Ellis

Aunjanue Ellis - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe in Saint Laurent

Caitriona Balfe - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Nominee Caitriona Balfe wore a rouge silk gown with a plunging V-neck by Saint Laurent, with diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Kerry Washington in Celia Kritharioti

Kerry Washington - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kerry Washington wore a fitted strapless silk gown in bright yellow by Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti, paired with diamonds by Messika.

Salma Hayek Pinault in Gucci

Salma Hayek - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Salma Hayek Pinault wore a custom asymmetrical halter gown in begonia pink silk with pink lace gloves and gold platform sandals, all by Gucci.

Hailee Steinfeld in Miu Miu

Hailee Steinfeld - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Presenter Hailee Steinfeld wore a black cady silk gown with cutout detail and crystal embellishments by Miu Miu and diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Vanessa Hudgens in Atelier Versace

Vanessa Hudgens - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens wore Atelier Versace with Chopard jewels.

Kevin Costner in Brioni

Kevin Costner - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kevin Costner wore a navy blue tuxedo with a peaked satin lapel by Brioni with David Yurman cufflinks, an Omega timepiece, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Nominee Cynthia Erivo wore a custom vinyl strapless gown by Louis Vuitton with jewels by Tiffany & Co.

Jeremy Strong in Prada

Jeremy Strong - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Succession actor and ensemble-cast winner wore head-to-toe Prada, including a custom mauve velvet suit with a cotton poplin shirt and satin bow tie in a shade the label dubbed “plaster.”

Alexandra Daddario in Atelier Versace

Alexandra Daddario - Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The White Lotus‘ Alexandra Daddario wore Atelier Versace with diamonds by De Beers Jewellers and Christian Louboutin shoes.

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

HoYeon Jung - Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung wore a custom black spaghetti strap silk dress hand-embroidered with crystals and silver beads by Louis Vuitton.

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daveed Diggs in Versace

Daveed Diggs - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daveed Diggs wore a black suit embellished with a silver baroque print, paired with silver Medusa shoes, all by Versace.

Jada Pinkett Smith in Gareth Pugh

Jada Pinkett Smith - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jada Pinkett Smith noted on the red carpet that her vintage navy and black Gareth Pugh gown had been residing in her closet for some time, and the SAG Awards seemed like the perfect evening to wear it.

Oscar Isaac in Prada

Oscar Isaac - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The SAG Awards nominee wore a custom look by Prada that consisted of a cacao brown kid mohair single-breasted two-button blazer, a rose-hue poplin shirt and satin bow tie, and black kid mohair pants.

Kim Joo-ryeong

Kim Joo-ryeong - Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Javier Bardem in Zegna

Javier Bardem - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Javier Bardem wore a made-to-measure burgundy silk and wool tuxedo by Zegna.

Emilia Jones in Givenchy Haute Couture

Emilia Jones - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Jones wore a black asymmetric dress in silk organza and velvet with dégradé hand embroidery crystal detail by Givenchy Haute Couture.

Venus Williams in Dolce & Gabbana

Venus Williams - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Attending to support the cast of King Richard, Williams wore a custom white silk cady gown with an exposed silver metallic bustier bodysuit and thigh-high slit, with yellow and white diamond high jewelry by Gismondi 1754.

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch - Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sophie Hunter wore a pleated gown inlaid with lace and gold lamé by Dior Haute Couture.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Dior Men

Kodi Smit-McPhee - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee wore a white double-breasted evening suit by Dior Men.

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons - Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Partners and co-stars in The Power of the Dog, Kirsten Dunst wore a sequined Erdem gown with vintage diamonds by Fred Leighton, while Jesse Plemons wore a one-button tuxedo with peak lapels by Giorgio Armani Made to Measure and vintage studs and cufflinks also by Fred Leighton.

Michael Keaton in Ralph Lauren

Michael Keaton - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The SAG Award winner for Dopesick wore a navy gabardine peak-lapel tuxedo by Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greta Lee and Reese Witherspoon

Greta Lee and Reese Witherspoon - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The Morning Show‘s Greta Lee wore a Marc Jacobs gown with a diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co., while co-star Reese Witherspoon wore a Schiaparelli dress with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Faith Hill wore a gown silver lamé silk jacquard by Dior Haute Couture.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Leslie Odom Jr. in Balmain

Leslie Odom Jr. - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Presenter Leslie Odom Jr. wore a polka-dot suit by Balmain with an Omega timepiece and patent-leather oxfords by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Sandra Oh in Carolina Herrera

Sandra Oh - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sandra Oh wore a silver gown with a tiered skirt and ties at the shoulders by Carolina Herrera, paired with a clutch by Roger Vivier.

Janina Gavankar in Georges Chakra Couture

Janina Gavankar - Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Janina Gavankar, part of the nominated ensemble cast of The Morning Show, wore a dijon-yellow sleeveless gown with embellished shoulder details by Georges Chakra Couture.

Demi Singleton in Celine

Demi Singleton - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The King Richard co-star wore a custom black dress with sequined skirt by Celine.

Nicholas Braun in Zegna

Nicholas Braun - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Succession co-star and ensemble-cast winner Nicholas Braun wore a double-breasted tuxedo with satin lapels by Zegna.

Jamie Dornan in Brunello Cucinelli

Jamie Dornan - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Belfast nominee wore a grey tuxedo with satin peak lapels and wool and silk tuxedo trousers by Brunello Cucinelli, paired with an Omega timepiece.

Julianna Margulies in Narciso Rodriguez

Julianna Margulies - Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Morning Show‘s Julianna Margulies wears a sleek gown by Narciso Rodriguez with Fred Leighton jewels and a Versace clutch.

Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Paul W. Downs

Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Paul W. Downs - Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder wore a draped gown by Dior Haute Couture.

Desean Terry

Desean Terry attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Justine Lupe in Stella McCartney

Justine Lupe - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Succession ensemble-cast nominee Justine Lupe wore a black scoop-neck gown from the Stella McCartney archive.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Morning Show star wore a navy two-button tuxedo by Giorgio Armani, while Naomi Watts wore a navy sleeveless georgette micro-embroidered gown from the Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection by Kim Jones.

Ruairi O’Connor and Charlotte Hope

Ruairi O’Connor and Charlotte Hope - Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

With girlfriend and Spanish Princess co-star Charlotte Hope, The Morning Show‘s Ruairi O’Connor wore a tuxedo by Zegna with a watch by Girard Perregaux.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ross Butler and Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Ross Butler and Natasha Liu Bordizzo - Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ross Butler, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo, wore an Emporio Armani tuxedo with a Chopard watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Laverne Cox in Michael Fausto

Laverne Cox - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The E! red-carpet commentator wore a custom black crepe gown that required more than 450 hours to craft and featured a hand-beaded bodice and sleeves encrusted with Swarovski crystals and silver bullion threadwork.

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos - Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Succession ensemble-cast winner Alan Ruck wore a grey tuxedo by Brunello Cucinelli, while Mireille Enos wore a one-shoulder red lace gown by Monique Lhuillier.

Karen Pittman in Greta Constantine

Karen Pittman - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman wore a marigold-hued gown by Greta Constantine with jewels by Goshwara and shoes by Casadei.

Park Hae-soo

Park Hae-soo attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. - Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kid Cudi in Louis Vuitton

Kid Cudi - Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Don’t Look Up co-star wore a black embroidered tuxedo, white evening shirt and jewelry by Louis Vuitton.

Juno Temple in Atelier Versace

Juno Temple - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Nominee Juno Temple wore a metal mesh column gown with padded shoulders by Atelier Versace.

Rosari Dawson in Oscar de la Renta

Rosario Dawson - Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rosario Dawson wore a black silk-faille gown with a corseted bodice and ruffled neckline by Oscar de la Renta, paired with emerald and diamond earrings and white diamond rings by Chopard.

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mira Sorvino in Wolk Morais

Mira Sorvino - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Presenter MIra Sorvino wore a suit crafted of reclaimed cerulean blue silk moiré by Wolk Morais.

Gwilym Lee in Dolce & Gabbana

Gwilym Lee - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Great co-star wore a black Sicilia-fit suit with a matching black shirt and tie by Dolce & Gabbana.

Aaron Dominguez in Fendi

Aaron Dominguez. - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez wore a look from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection with Jimmy Choo boots.

Emily and Haley Joel Osment

Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment - Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Emily Osment wore a strapless black gown embellished with feathers by Manuri.

Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo

(L-R) Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. - Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sacha Dhawan

Sacha Dhawan - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jon Bernthal in Dolce & Gabbana

Jon Bernthal - Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The King Richard co-star wore a custom blue velvet tuxedo jacket with notch lapels and coordinating pants in wool by Dolce & Gabbana.

