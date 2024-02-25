SAG Awards 2024: Who were the 12 TV Experts tying with the best predictions score?

Congratulations to 12 top Experts — Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Ray Richmond (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Peter Travers (ABC) — for a terrific score of 77.78% when predicting the 2024 SAG Awards TV winners on Saturday, February 24. They are the best among 16 journalists who cover the film industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,500 people worldwide predicted these TV champs in the two-hour Netflix ceremony. These 12 Experts got seven out of nine categories correct. On a night dominated by “The Bear” (three wins) and “Beef” (two wins), the biggest long shots were Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”) for drama actor and Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) for drama actress.

For the other four Experts predicting, Clayton Davis (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood) and Susan King (Gold Derby) are next at 66.67%. And at 55.56% is Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

