SAG Awards 2024: Make your early movie nominee predictions now!

Now is the time for you to make your early movie nominee predictions for the 2024 2024 SAG Awards. The event is ready and available in our Gold Derby predictions center earlier than ever before, so we need to hear from you regarding the five film categories. Nominations will be announced by the Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday, January 10.

At the 2023 ceremony, all five of the champs went on to Oscar triumphs as well. “Everybody Everywhere All at Once” took the prizes for the best film ensemble, plus actress (Michelle Yeoh), supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan). The best actor winner was Brendan Fraser for “The Whale.”

According to our 2024 Oscar odds, some of the top contenders at the 2024 event slated for a live streaming ceremony on Netflix are “Air,” “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Color Purple,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things.”

