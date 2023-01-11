SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: The Complete List

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations on Wednesday.

The two films each scored five nods apiece, tying the record for most nominations that was previously set by “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Chicago” (2002) and “Doubt” (2008).

More from Variety

Both movies are up for the best ensemble prize, considered to be the awards show’s highest honor. They will compete for the award with Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood period drama “Babylon,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical story “The Fabelmans” and Sarah Polley’s look at sexual assault in a religious community, “Women Talking.”

The SAG awards, as they are almost always abbreviated, are an important bellwether for the Oscars’ acting races, providing clarity on the true frontrunners in an awards season that is overflowing with contenders.

“Banshees,” the dark Irish comedy from writer and director Martin McDonagh, continues to build momentum after capturing a best motion picture, musical or comedy prize at the Golden Globes this week. It earned four individual acting noms for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

“Everything Everywhere,” the innovative multiverse fable from the directing duo the Daniels, received nominations for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, both of whom also won Globes. But it showed further strength by picking up supporting actress nominations for Jamie Lee Curtis and breakout star Stephanie Hsu.

Unlike the Golden Globes which separates its awards by genre, the group embraced a refreshing number of fresh choices in the acting races.

The lead actor lineup consists of all first-timers in addition to Farrell. There was Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Bill Nighy (“Living”), and a surprising inclusion of Adam Sandler (“Hustle”). For Sandler, it was a big boost to the campaign for the actor who’s been passed over for acclaimed turns in “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002) and “Uncut Gems” (2019).

Story continues

For the past two years, the lineup at SAG has translated fully to the Academy Awards. If so, it would be the first time since 1934’s three-men roster of Clark Gable (“It Happened One Night”), Frank Morgan (“The Affairs of Cellini”) and William Powell (“The Thin Man”) that all of the Oscars nominees would be first-timers.

The most shocking omissions came from “The Fabelmans,” which despite picking up noms for ensemble and supporting actor Paul Dano, saw Michelle Williams snubbed. Instead, she was overlooked in favor of Yeah, Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”).

Other snubs were a complete shutout of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion,” the whodunit sequel from Netflix, Maria Schrader’s “She Said,” a drama about the journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story, and Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” an incisive takedown of the rich and privileged.

On the TV side, Netflix’s final season of “Ozark” led with four noms including drama ensemble, as well as nominations for Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, who scored an additional individual mention for her work in the limited series “Inventing Anna.”

Among TV comedies, HBO’s “Barry” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” picked up three nominations apiece.

There were notable snubswith both HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” missing on drama ensemble noms.

The SAG Awards also has found a new home. The show will air on Netflix’s YouTube channel this year and then move to the streamer in 2024. The ceremony will take place Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

See the full nominations below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Sam Elliott (“1883”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.