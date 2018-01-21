SAG Awards 2018: How the all-female presenters have spoken up about inequality

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards is just hours away, and for the first time ever, it will have a host: Kristen Bell.

In addition to a female host, the awards show will be full of all-female presenters. While actors like Woody Harrelson, Daniel Kaluuya and Sam Rockwell will help introduce clips of movies nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Cast, all of the night's awards will be handed out by actresses.

Like Bell told ET, women will "take center stage" at the event, in a big gesture piggybacking on the way the Time's Up movement owned the Golden Globes. Read on to find out who will be presenting, and how they've helped push the conversation about women's inequality forward.

Halle Berry

"I've been a part of Time's Up since it started," she told ET on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, noting that she's always stood up for women through the Jenesse Center. "To be a part of this movement now, for all women, across the board, I think is really inspiring for me."

"I hope this is the inception of real, real change in our industry, across the board," she added. "I'm getting what's 100 percent mine this year."

Dakota Fanning

Fanning plays the NYPD's first woman hire on her new show, The Alienist -- and wasn't shy about drawing comparisons between the 19th century culture of the show and Hollywood's current climate.

“It makes you wonder what’s been going wrong for the last hundred-some years when it comes to workplace harassment,” she said in a recent interview with The Mercury News, noting that she is heartened by the recent conversations about women's equality in the Time's Up and Me Too movements. “I think people finding their voices and standing up to injustice is exciting. It’s totally time for the conversation to take place."

Marisa Tomei

The actress has been at the forefront of the Time's Up movement, even posting a video from a meeting earlier this month. "So proud to be here with all of these amazing women tonight #TimesUp @TIMESUPNOW," she captioned the clip.

Mandy Moore

Moore said in October that while she hasn't personally experienced sexual harassment, she couldn't be more of an ally to those who have.

"I think today is important to get a little more comfortable with the uncomfortable. I think it's all the more important to be here and to be talking about it and give a voice to the voiceless and support women and victims," she said at The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch to benefit the Rape Treatment Center in October. "I certainly believe and support women that have and I'm not naive enough to believe that it doesn't happen."

Gina Rodriguez

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with Rodriguez about directing Jane the Virgin earlier this month, where she advocated for women stepping behind the camera.

"There is no better time now than [now]," she said. "Without the Time's Up movement, with us speaking up about discrimination and harassment and pay disparity... to be sitting in an opportunity like this, and being grateful and not taking advantage and spreading it and bringing your blessings [wouldn't be possible]."

"We're living in this movement, it is a movement, it's continuous, we're not stopping, we're going to keep fighting and being vocal and being caring and loving and generous and and conscientious and aware," she added.

Olivia Munn

Munn used her platform as host of the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards to call attention to the inequality in Hollywood -- but before that, she spoke out against Brett Ratner, accusing him of sexual harassment. And the day before the SAG Awards, she took the stage to speak at the 2018 Women's March.

"I'm asking all of you to be the team member for every woman in your life. Refrain from judgment. Be the rock of understanding be the well of empathy. Right here, we all have the power to make sure that our daughters, nieces, granddaughters, great granddaughters, grow up with a mentality, that if you come from one of us, you come from all of us," she declared.