SAG-AFTRA, Video Game Producers End Contract Talks; Sides Vow to Make ‘Final Efforts to Reach a Deal’

SAG-AFTRA has ended its scheduled negotiations with video game producers for a new Interactive Media contract without reaching an agreement.

The union has a strike authorization vote in its back pocket, but a joint statement from SAG-AFTRA and the game producers issued late Thursday signaled the sides are still hoping to avoid a second major work stoppage. SAG-AFTRA has been on strike against Hollywood’s largest employers in TV and film since July 14.

More from Variety

“SAG-AFTRA and video game employers concluded scheduled negotiations for the Interactive Media Agreement. No deal was reached and the current agreement will remain in effect while the parties make final efforts to reach a deal,” the joint statement read.

The union has been in on-again, off-again negotiations with video game giants since October 2022. The companies involved in the talks include Activision, Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Epic Games, Take 2 Productions Inc., VoiceWorks Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc.

Earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA members voted overwhelmingly — 98.32% — in favor of a strike authorization against 10 major video game companies. The results unveiled Sept. 25 found that 34,687 members cast ballots, representing 27.47% of eligible voters.

More to come

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.