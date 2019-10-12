SAG-AFTRA Slams President Donald Trump for Attacks on the Press

Click here to read the full article.

SAG-AFTRA has slammed President Donald Trump — without mentioning him by name — for his extensive attacks on the news media.

The union’s resolution included one of Trump’s catch-phrases, “enemy of the people,” which the president has used repeatedly to describe the media. Trump is a member of the union.

The performers union passed a resolution Friday that received unanimous approval from more than 400 delegates at the biennial SAG-AFTRA convention at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The four-day event is closed to members of the press, except for SAG-AFTRA delegates who are also broadcasters.

“We are living in an extraordinary time when the news media has been attacked as spreading false stories and as an enemy of the people,” the resolution read. “SAG-AFTRA has on at least two occasions since the last national convention, issued strong statements on behalf of a free and unencumbered press.

“SAG-AFTRA believes that the entities that employ journalists must do everything they can to ensure their freedom, protection and safety,” it added. “As a proud labor union representing more than 160,000 broadcasters, actors and entertainers, the union stands with all of its members in ensuring that the basic rights of an unrestricted and independent press continue to be defended.”

In October, 2017, SAG-AFTRA issued a strong statement in support of a “free and unencumbered press” after Trump threatened to strip networks of their broadcast licenses. That resolution also did not name Trump.

