SAG-AFTRA Says It’s Waiting on Studio Responses to Latest Proposals Amid Negotiations

SAG-AFTRA says it is waiting on Hollywood studios to respond to several proposals as negotiations over a new three-year labor contract continue.

The union previously stated that it had sent its latest AI proposal to the studio side on Wednesday and a “comprehensive” proposal package on Saturday; as of Thursday evening, union negotiators were still awaiting responses, according to the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee.

“The Negotiating Committee was on standby today awaiting a response from the AMPTP on both the AI counter we presented yesterday, and the comprehensive counter proposal we passed across the table five days ago,” the committee said in a statement to members Thursday night.

“The ball is entirely in their court,” added one union-side source. According to the negotiating committee, work will resume on the contract on Friday.

On Wednesday the union responded to the companies’ latest offer on how to regulate AI, meeting with management-side negotiators for “more than three hours” to go over the details of their proposal, its negotiating team told members. The parties have gone back and forth over AI proposals, which started out on the union side as a four-page proposal in the union’s Interim Agreement and has gotten much longer in the meantime.

At the same time, “We continue to await the AMPTP’s response to our comprehensive counter proposal package which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues,” the union’s negotiating committee told members on Wednesday night. The group also encouraged members to continue to show up to the picket lines and support the union on social media.

Meanwhile, the effects of the 112-day strike continue to ripple throughout the industry. On Wednesday, as HBO announced that The White Lotus season three, Euphoria season three and Welcome to Derry had all been pushed to 2025, while The Penguin has been pushed to mid- to late 2024. HBO chief Casey Bloys said that the eventual end to the strikes will have an impact on the costs of programming. Still, “I think the bigger impact in this environment is dictated more by what’s the right amount of money to spend in streaming, how do you make money in that, as opposed to costs have gone up X percent,” he said.

On Wednesday Paramount Global reported “nearly $60 million of strike-related idle costs” during the former Writers Guild of America strike and the current SAG-AFTRA stoppage in its latest quarter. Added CFO Naveen Chopra, “These are incremental expenses incurred to retain production capabilities while the strike is ongoing.”

