‘Runaways’ Actor Kip Pardue Fined by SAG-AFTRA Following Sexual Harassment Accusation

A SAG-AFTRA disciplinary committee has censured and fined actor Kip Pardue after finding him guilty of “serious misconduct” stemming from sexual harassment accusations from a fellow actor on the set of the indie TV show “Mogulettes.”According to a report in Sunday’s Los Angeles Times, in a complaint sent to the actors’ guild in June 2018, Scott accused Pardue of placing her hand on his crotch while they waited to film a bedroom scene for the show. After filming the scene, she said that Pardue masturbated in front of her.Scott told The Times that she heard nothing for two months after filing the complaint and was only told that Pardue would receive a hearing in October after directly reaching out to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. That hearing would then be delayed another five months.Also Read: 'Runaways' Star Kip Pardue Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Co-Star on Indie TV SetAfter holding a disciplinary hearing in March, the committee announced this weekend that it would fine Pardue $6,000 and “censures and admonishes [Pardue] for this inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.” The fine will be reduced to $3,000 if Pardue takes an online sexual harassment training course in the next three months.“I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel good about the punishment or not,” Scott told the Times after the guild’s ruling was made. “I would have liked to have seen a couple of years’ suspension, but this is a step in the right direction. What was the most important for me was that others who come forward in the future know that the union is willing to take these complaints seriously and create a space where they can be heard.”SAG-AFTRA declined to comment on the ruling. Pardue’s attorney, Shepard Kopp, did not respond to requests for comment but told the Times that Pardue “never engaged in any nonconsensual behavior.”Pardue, a Georgia native, first broke out in the 2000 football movie “Remember the Titans” and most recently had recurring roles in TV shows such as “Ray Donovan” and Hulu’s Marvel series “Runaways.”Read original story ‘Runaways’ Actor Kip Pardue Fined by SAG-AFTRA Following Sexual Harassment Accusation At TheWrap

A SAG-AFTRA disciplinary committee has censured and fined actor Kip Pardue after finding him guilty of “serious misconduct” stemming from sexual harassment accusations from a fellow actor on the set of the indie TV show “Mogulettes.”

According to a report in Sunday’s Los Angeles Times, in a complaint sent to the actors’ guild in June 2018, Scott accused Pardue of placing her hand on his crotch while they waited to film a bedroom scene for the show. After filming the scene, she said that Pardue masturbated in front of her.

Scott told The Times that she heard nothing for two months after filing the complaint and was only told that Pardue would receive a hearing in October after directly reaching out to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. That hearing would then be delayed another five months.

Also Read: 'Runaways' Star Kip Pardue Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Co-Star on Indie TV Set

After holding a disciplinary hearing in March, the committee announced this weekend that it would fine Pardue $6,000 and “censures and admonishes [Pardue] for this inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.” The fine will be reduced to $3,000 if Pardue takes an online sexual harassment training course in the next three months.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel good about the punishment or not,” Scott told the Times after the guild’s ruling was made. “I would have liked to have seen a couple of years’ suspension, but this is a step in the right direction. What was the most important for me was that others who come forward in the future know that the union is willing to take these complaints seriously and create a space where they can be heard.”

SAG-AFTRA declined to comment on the ruling. Pardue’s attorney, Shepard Kopp, did not respond to requests for comment but told the Times that Pardue “never engaged in any nonconsensual behavior.”

Pardue, a Georgia native, first broke out in the 2000 football movie “Remember the Titans” and most recently had recurring roles in TV shows such as “Ray Donovan” and Hulu’s Marvel series “Runaways.”

Read original story ‘Runaways’ Actor Kip Pardue Fined by SAG-AFTRA Following Sexual Harassment Accusation At TheWrap