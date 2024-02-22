SAG-AFTRA Condemns CBS News Over Report On Catherine Herridge, But Network Disputes That It Seized Her Files After Layoff

SAG-AFTRA condemned CBS News following a report that the network seized correspondent Catherine Herridge’s files after she was laid off earlier this month, but the network is disputing that is what happened.

Herridge, who was a senior investigative correspondent covering national security and intelligence, was among the 20 or so news division staffers laid off amid a round of cost cutting throughout Paramount Global.

Earlier today, The Hill posted a piece from law professor Jonathan Turley in which he claimed that the network “took the unusual step of seizing her files, computers and records, including information on privileged sources.”

A network source, though, disputed the report that her files had been seized.

A CBS News spokesperson said in a statement, “Catherine’s personal belongings were delivered to her home one week ago, and we are prepared to pack up the rest of her files immediately on her behalf – with her representative present as she requested. We are awaiting a response from Catherine and/or her representative to do so. We have respected her request to not go through the files, and out of our concern for confidential sources, the office she occupied has remained secure since her departure.”

SAG-AFTRA, which represents on-air correspondents, issued a statement this afternoon condemning the network.

“This action is deeply concerning to the union because it sets a dangerous precedent for all media professionals and threatens the very foundation of the First Amendment,” the union said.

“It is completely inappropriate for an employer to lay off a reporter and take the very unusual step of retaining and searching the reporter’s files, inclusive of confidential source identification and information. From a First Amendment standpoint, a media corporation with a commitment to journalism calling a reporter’s research and confidential source reporting ‘proprietary information’ is both shocking and absurd,” SAG-AFTRA said.

“The retention of a media professional’s reporting materials by their former employer is a serious break with traditional practices which supports the immediate return of reporting materials. We urge CBS to return this material to Catherine in support of the most basic of First Amendment principles.”

Herridge’s representative did not return a request for comment, and she has not commented on her departure from the network.

