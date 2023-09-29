SAG-AFTRA Cancels New York Pickets As City Declares State Of Emergency Amid Heavy Rains; MLB, NHL Games Postponed

The old song says it never rains in California. The same isn’t true for New York.

SAG-AFTRA said today that it has canceled all NYC pickets as a state of emergency was declared in the city amid heavy downpours that caused serious flooding and canceled some local events.

“Due to the heavy rain and possible flooding there will be no SAG-AFTRA pickets in New York City today, Friday, Sept. 29,” the union said on social media. “Stay safe and see you on the picket lines next week.”

Some local movie theaters are closed amid flooding.

CNN reports that the borough of Brooklyn got a full month’s worth of rain in just three hours today, and New York Mayor Eric Adams told locals to brace themselves for more. “Today’s weather isn’t done with us yet,” he tweeted. “We might see up to eight inches of rain by tomorrow morning.”

There also have been some flight disruptions at JFK Airport, which got a remarkable 7.22 inches of rain today.

Cars were stuck in floodwater on the FDR highway Friday in New York City (Getty Images)

With Tropical Storm Ophelia and a separate, unnamed coastal storm bearing down behind it, local news was devoting most of its airtime to the rainstorms. The nets were airing footage of flooded subways and warnings of troubled commutes. Most of the heaviest rainfall was outside of Manhattan, in particular falling hard in the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn.

As of Friday afternoon local time, Broadway was taking a show-must-go-on approach. “Broadway remains open this evening and our shows are set to perform,” the Broadway League said in a statement. “Should the weather conditions worsen, we will update accordingly. For more information, please consult each show’s official website or the website of the theatre itself.”

The rains also have forced the postponement of tonight New York Mets home game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. It will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader. Thursday’s Mets game against the Miami Marlins was suspended in the ninth inning because of unceasing rain.

The nasty weather also forced postponement of the preseason NHL game between the New York Rangers and New Islanders at Madison Square Garden. They will face off Saturday instead.

PICKET UPDATE: Due to the heavy rain and possible flooding there will be no SAG-AFTRA pickets in New York City today, Friday, Sept. 29. Stay safe and see you on the picket lines next week. #SAGAFTRAstrong pic.twitter.com/NEhEPK5pyT — SAG-AFTRA NY (@SAGAFTRANY) September 29, 2023

State of emergency declared for NYC after heavy rains caused severe flooding in city streets, subway stations, and homes on Friday morning. https://t.co/FhCb2ukPK5 pic.twitter.com/M1RraAzAg9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2023

Tonight’s game against Philadelphia has been postponed due to weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 30 beginning at 4:10 p.m.https://t.co/q2X6yvCWoB — New York Mets (@Mets) September 29, 2023

The New York Rangers game tonight against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena has been postponed due to flooding and the state of emergency declared by New York state. The game will be rescheduled tomorrow, Saturday, September 30, at 7:00 PM at UBS Arena. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 29, 2023

Weather conditions have caused JFK Airport flight disruptions. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight. pic.twitter.com/eF04HuaDwv — John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) September 29, 2023

