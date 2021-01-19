SAG-AFTRA Board Moves to Expel Donald Trump

Jeremy Fuster
·3 min read

Impeachment isn’t the only thing Donald Trump could face as he leaves office. On Tuesday, the national board of SAG-AFTRA announced that it will be holding a disciplinary hearing against the outgoing president of the United States, where he could face possible expulsion from the actors’ guild.

The board made the move to hold the hearing after a request from SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, who cited the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6 and Trump’s role in inciting the attack as grounds for expelling Trump. The hearing will be overseen by the guild’s disciplinary committee, which did not participate in the national board’s vote on approving the hearing. Carteris and National Executive Director David White, who submitted the hearing request to the board on Carteris’ behalf, will not participate in the hearing.

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” said Carteris. “There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”

Also Read: Trump Had Lowest Average Approval Rating in Gallup History - Yes, Worse Than Nixon

“Our most important role as a union is the protection of our members. The unfortunate truth is, this individual’s words and actions over the past four years have presented actual harm to our broadcast journalist members,” said White. “The board’s resolution addresses this effort to undermine freedom of the press and reaffirms the principles on which our democratic society rests, and which we must all work to protect and preserve.”

Trump joined SAG-AFTRA’s predecessors, SAG and AFTRA, in 1989, the same year he appeared in the John Derek film “Ghosts Can’t Do It.” Trump would go on to make cameos in films like “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” “The Little Rascals,” and “Zoolander” as well as TV shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Spin City” and “Sex in the City” before leaving his biggest mark on pop culture with the reality series “The Apprentice” in 2004.

Also Read: Meghan McCain: On Trump's Last Day in Office, Washington DC 'Might as Well Be Baghdad' (Video)

As Trump prepares to leave office on Wednesday, he does so as the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives, the second time coming after dozens of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack that killed five people. In the articles of impeachment filed against him, House Democrats said that Trump “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol.”

SAG-AFTRA also condemned the attack in its own statement sent on January 6.

“Rioters, emboldened and encouraged by a sitting president and his enablers who have peddled baseless conspiracy theories, stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy,” the guild said. “As a union and a democratic organization, we are appalled by this attack on the values we hold most sacred. The disgraceful scenes coming out of the nation’s capital have undermined America’s institutions and its standing in the world.”

Read original story SAG-AFTRA Board Moves to Expel Donald Trump At TheWrap

Latest Stories

  • Tom Holland teases a new Marvel ride at Disneyland: 'It's the most I've ever felt like Spider-Man'

    Although Disneyland is still closed to the public — apart from those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations — that hasn’t stopped the theme park’s Imagineers from imagining a future where the Happiest Place on Earth is back open for business. A new Disney Parks video teases one of the coming attractions that the young and young at heart are sure to love... 3000. Along with Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland will soon be home to Avengers Campus, a new realm devoted entirely to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Save over $300 on this HP Touch laptop and get a free printer (an $80 value!) at QVC

    But wait, there's more: You'll also get a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 (a $70 value), and an additional 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. Seriously.

  • Josh Duhamel in Early Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in JLo Movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’

    Josh Duhamel is early in talks to replace Armie Hammer in Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Hammer dropped out the movie amid a social media firestorm about what the actor calls “bulls– claims” about him. “Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesperson said. The role will be recast. Also Read: Armie Hammer Drops Out of JLo Movie 'Shotgun Wedding' Amid 'Bulls-' Social Media Firestorm Hammer’s decision to leave the project comes after leaked messages purporting to detail the star’s sex life, including a supposed interested in cannibalism and rape fantasies, surfaced on an Instagram account under the name House of Effie. Last week, the actor flatly disputed the legitimacy of the DMs. “I’m not responding to these bulls– claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” the actor said in a statement. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.” This is the latest example of an unverified internet rumor that has mushroomed into a PR nightmare — the Hammer “DMs” first surfaced over the weekend, with online fans seizing on the extremity of the unverified messages as Hammer became a trending topic on social media platforms. While Hammer himself initially remained silent, Page Six resurfaced a 2013 Playboy interview in which the “Call Me by Your Name” star described himself as a “dominant lover” who enjoyed “grabbing women by the neck and hair” during sex. But the furor over the spurious messages has now prompted the star to drop out of “Shotgun Wedding,” which Lionsgate announced in October as a vehicle for Lopez and Hammer, with Jason Moore directing and Ryan Reynolds as an executive producer. The film follows a couple hosting a destination wedding with their lovable but opinionated families, only for the couple to get cold feet and for the entire wedding party to be taken hostage, forcing the couple to save their loved ones before they get at each other’s throats. Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether wrote the screenplay. Josh Duhamel, best known for starring in the “Transformers” movies is repped by ICM Partners. Read original story Josh Duhamel in Early Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in JLo Movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ At TheWrap

  • Dolly Parton turns 75: Country music legend's birthday wish is 'a call for kindness'

    "So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love," the "9 to 5" singer told her many fans.

  • Ashley Biden says first lady Melania Trump hasn't reached out to Jill Biden: 'I think we're all OK with it'

    Joe and Jill Biden's daughter spoke about the upcoming inauguration.

  • Frank Stallone remembers boxing Geraldo Rivera and growing up in his celebrity brother's shadow

    In a wide-ranging conversation, Frank Stallone discussed growing up with Sly, writing the music for the classic 1983 musical "Staying Alive" and what advice he has for other celebrity siblings.

  • ‘This Is Us’ Jan. 19 Episode Stalled By ‘Covid-Related Production Delays’

    As a result of an extended holiday production hiatus at 20th Television, there will not be a new episode of “This Is Us” on NBC airing on Tuesday evening. “No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big […]

  • Warner Bros.' Wonka prequel gets 2023 release date

    Paddington's Paul King is directing the film, which follows Roald Dahl's protagonist as a young man, pre-chocolate factory.

  • Machine Gun Kelly Admits He's Been in a "F--ked Up Place Personally" for Months

    In an Instagram Stories video, Machine Gun Kelly told his followers he's been in a "f--ked up place personally for a couple of months" and that's why he's been more absent from social media.

  • ‘Titans’ Season 3 Casts Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Titans” has found its Barbara Gordon. Variety has learned exclusively that Savannah Welch has been cast in the role of the HBO Max show’s upcoming third season. In Season 3, Gordon is Gotham City Police Commissioner. Uses a wheelchair. She used to be Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker. She has […]

  • Caitlyn Jenner talks about being closest to daughter Kylie

    Caitlyn Jenner says out of all the Kardashians, she’s closest to daughter Kylie Jenner.

  • Meghan Markle Seeks Court Ruling in Privacy Case as Plea to Her Father for 'Peace' Is Revealed

    The Duchess of Sussex's legal team is seeking a summary judgment in her privacy case, which would avoid a full trial

  • 'Astounding sound:' The iconic Bose Wave Music System IV is a whopping $220 off

    That Bose sound system you've always wanted is nearly 45 percent off right now!

  • Whoa! Amazon just knocked 40 percent off these 'outstanding' Sony wireless headphones—grab them for $78

    Shoppers are raving about the cushy earcups and the deep ‘Extra Bass’ setting that would give Beats by Dre headphones a run for their money.

  • Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church, H.E.R. to sing at Super Bowl

    R&B star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before the big game and halftime show starring The Weeknd. Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

  • ‘Saved by the Bell’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

    Time in: School will be back in session in Bayside High for 10 more episodes, as Peacock has renewed “Saved by the Bell” for a second season. “I’m thrilled that ‘Saved by the Bell’ has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and […]

  • Mia Farrow Says Her 2-Year-Old Granddaughter Is 'Proud' to Be Named After Coretta Scott King

    Mia Farrow's 2-year-old granddaughter is named after Martin Luther King Jr.'s wife, Coretta Scott King

  • 'Here's the truth': Bow Wow issues statement after backlash from crowded club performance

    Rapper Bow Wow is catching some heat on social media after performing at a crowded Houston nightclub Friday while COVID-19 is still ravaging the U.S.

  • ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Trailer Welcomes You to Alfea – It’s Like Hogwarts, But for Fairies (Video)

    Netflix dropped the trailer for “Fate: The Winx Saga” on Tuesday, ahead of the YA fantasy series’ Friday launch. In the video, which you can view above, you’ll be introduced to Alfea, a school that will probably remind you quite a bit of “Harry Potter’s” Hogwarts — except that the students here are fairies, not witches. The story centers on Bloom (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” alum Abigail Cowen), who is as much of an outsider as Harry was when he first showed up at his magical boarding school, because she comes from the human world, unlike the other fairies she meets at Alfea, who have been living with magic their whole lives. But as the “Fate: The Winx Saga” trailer shows, there is something special about Bloom that she — and everyone else around her, including her teachers — can’t quite put their fingers on, but Bloom is going to do all she can to figure it out. Also Read: Kiernan Shipka Still Wants to Do a 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'-'Riverdale' Crossover Meanwhile, the school is up against the threat of “The Burned Ones,” an evil enemy of the fairy folk that they have not faced in decades. It appears The Burned Ones are slowly coming back to wreak havoc, just as Bloom has come to school. Per Netflix, “The six part series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.” “Fate: The Winx Saga” stars Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, and Sadie Soverall as Beatrix. The drama was created by Brian Young (“The Vampire Diaries”) and is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series “Winx Club,” which aired on Nickelodeon in the U.S., by Iginio Straffi. “Fate: The Winx Saga” launches Jan. 22 on Netflix. Read original story ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Trailer Welcomes You to Alfea – It’s Like Hogwarts, But for Fairies (Video) At TheWrap

  • ‘The Muppet Show’ Coming to Disney Plus in February

    Good news for Muppet enthusiasts – all five seasons of “The Muppet Show” will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Feb. 19. Created by the legendary Jim Henson, the original “Muppet Show” was a variety half-hour featuring Kermit the Frog as the showrunner and host. The series originally aired from 1976 to 1981 […]