Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is going to be a mom!

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant announced on Instagram Sunday, Oct. 4 that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Christian Huff.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" Sadie shared with her followers. "Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already: God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

The Duck Dynasty star added, "How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you. We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

Christian would also confirm the news on his social media page by simply writing "mom & dad."

As soon as the news was announced, many of the couple's famous friends couldn't hide their excitement online.

In the comments section, Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Ahhhhhh Sadie, Congratulations!!! We are SO excited for you guys!!!" Bindi Irwin sent "congratulations" while Witney Carson added, "Oh my gosh. I'm SCREAMING!!!! Huge congrats you guys! Love you love you."

Back in November 2019, Sadie and Christian said "I Do" in front of family and close friends at the Robertson's parents' home in Louisiana. Since then, the couple has documented their life as happy newlyweds on social media.

From date nights with burgers and french fries to tropical vacation getaways, this pair's chemistry can't be denied.

"10 months ago we were running down the altar like some track stars," Sadie previously wrote on Instagram when looking back on her wedding day. Now, this duo is preparing to experience the joys of parenthood.

"People ask how do you know when someone's the one?" Sadie previously asked on Instagram. "I have heard it said and I'll repeat it--ask yourself is that person helping you. Helping you get closer to God and be a better person? Well, that seems too simple Sadie? Yup, that's just the beauty of Gods original design. To have someone to help."