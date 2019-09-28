Sade's transgender son thanks mom for ‘staying by my side’ throughout transition surgery

Sade is no ordinary mom, according to her transgender son.

Izaak Theo Adu dedicated a heartwarming Instagram post to his mother Sade, who he affectionately calls "mumma," for standing by his side during his transition from female to male.

Izaak, formerly Mickailia "Ila" Adu, came out as transgender in 2016. In April, he underwent gender reassignment surgery to make him "whole." After spending six months in recovery, he announced Wednesday that he's coming home.

"It’s been a long hard road but We did it!! We are coming home!" Izaak, 23, wrote, praising the iconic singer, 60, for her unwavering support throughout the entire process.

"Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am," Izaak captioned a picture of him embracing his smiling mother at a restaurant. "Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens."

Izaak is Sade's only child with Jamaican music producer Bob Morgan.

The Grammy award-winning singer, who has been notoriously private with her personal life, has not publicly commented on her son's transition.

Izaak documented the highs and lows of his difficult journey through transitioning on social media over the past year.

"This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being)," he captioned several Instagram pictures of himself in a hospital bed in July. "I often ask myself 'why the (expletive) do I have to endure this to be who I am' but at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end."

Izaak continued: "My dad always says 'keep your eyes on the horizon' and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me and I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten."

He added the hashtags, "Self Made Man" and "This Is What Trans Looks Like."

