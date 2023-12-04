'The Sacrifice Game' sneak peek: 'Best Christmas of your lives'
Watch an exclusive clip from Shudder's holiday-themed horror movie.
Video Transcript
- It's a necktie. How perfect.
- This one is for you.
- Oh, thank you. You shouldn't have.
- Dear Clara, I know you're eager to see the world someday. I'm sure you'll have many wonderful adventures. Rose. Oh, a travel book. (CHUCKLES) You're not missing much.
- Thank you, Rose.
- It's almost midnight.
- Time for our presents. The party has just begun. It's going to be the best Christmas of your lives and likely the last. So let's make it really count.
- Mazi, give me a hand.
- Hold on.
- Fire. Music. What do we got here?