'The Sacrifice Game' sneak peek: 'Best Christmas of your lives'

Watch an exclusive clip from Shudder's holiday-themed horror movie.

Video Transcript

- It's a necktie. How perfect.

- This one is for you.

- Oh, thank you. You shouldn't have.

- Dear Clara, I know you're eager to see the world someday. I'm sure you'll have many wonderful adventures. Rose. Oh, a travel book. (CHUCKLES) You're not missing much.

- Thank you, Rose.

- It's almost midnight.

- Time for our presents. The party has just begun. It's going to be the best Christmas of your lives and likely the last. So let's make it really count.

- Mazi, give me a hand.

- Hold on.

- Fire. Music. What do we got here?