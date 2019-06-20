Ryan Seacrest Swaps Spit With Mystery Girl in South of France

Ryan Seacrest has officially moved on from Shayna Taylor.

The "American Idol" host was seen making out with a mystery girl in the South of France on Thursday. Photogs snapped away as the new couple were caught lip-locking while sunbathing on the Mediterranean Sea.

Sharing a sweet kiss with the unknown woman, Seacrest appears relaxed and completely in vacation-mode.

She's clearly enjoying the moment too and is seen leaning in as the radio host comes in for the kill. Wearing a pink barely-there one-piece, his new lady looks fantastic with her long limbs and toned body, though there's one slight difference between her and the usual girls Seacrest goes for -- she's brunette.

Seacrest's moving on pretty quickly as he and his longtime girlfriend, Shayna, just broke up after Valentine's Day. They had been dating nearly three years before calling it quits.

PEOPLE first reported the breakup with sources saying it was an "amicable split," and they remained close friends. The two have never addressed the reason behind the end of their relationship.

In fact, just two weeks prior, his former model girlfriend shared an intimate photo of Seacrest for Valentine's Day and the message seemed like everything was fine in paradise.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend," she wrote. "I hope everyone’s day is filled with love. Whether it be from a friend, a family member, or loved one . . We all deserve a little love today."

Shayna was also a staunch advocate for Seacrest, especially after he was accused of sexual harassment in the workplace.

While it's unclear who his mystery girl is, it's pretty solid evidence he's over his former flame.