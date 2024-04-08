Ryan Seacrest Spots Pressure To Replace ‘Incredible’ Pat Sajak On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest admits there’s pressure to take over hosting duties at “Wheel of Fortune” after longtime host Pat Sajak retires from the game show.

Seacrest, who spoke to People magazine on Friday, praised the mark that Sajak has left on a show he’s hosted for more than 40 years.

“Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible,” said Seacrest, who will take over the gig in September.

“He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has pressuredss, remarkable job so no one can be him.”

He added that he feels pressure, as well, to fill Sajak’s shoes.

“People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well,” he said.

Sajak revealed last year that the current “Wheel of Fortune” season would be his last, writing on social media that the experience has been “a wonderful ride.”

He’s set to be a consultant for three years on the show following his retirement, according to a statement from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television.

Sajak’s final episode is set to air on June 7, severaloutletsconfirmed.

Vanna White will remain with “Wheel of Fortune” through the show’s 2025-26 season following reports on contract negotiations she described as “blown out of proportion” last year.

Seacrest wrote last year that he was “truly humbled” to be “stepping into the footsteps of the legendary.” He added that he’s been watching “Wheel of Fortune” all of his life.

“And I’ve been watching it as much as I can as an adult and as a child,” Seacrest said.

He continued, “I think that this is a show that means so much to a lot of people. It’s a part of their lives, they like to get together at the end of the day and try and solve the puzzles. And for me, it’s a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White.”

