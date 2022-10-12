Ryan Seacrest Reveals 'First Bout' with COVID: 'I Don't Know How I Avoided It for So Long'

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest has contracted COVID-19 for the first time.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 47, revealed the diagnosis on his Instagram Story Tuesday, beginning, "I don't know how I avoided it for so long but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and I'm currently in quarantine."

"While I'm feeling the usual symptoms, I hope to make a quick recovery," Seacrest went on.

He also added that he would "be in bed watching tv this week," asking his followers to submit "any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)."

Ryan Seacrest Instagram Ryan Seacrest's Instagram Story

Seacrest also called in to his daytime talk series on Wednesday to give an update on his condition to his co-host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, who was filling in for Seacrest.

"I was a little depressed because I finally got this COVID and then I heard [about] Mark's night last night and I think I fell into a deeper depression," Seacrest said, telling Consuelos, 51 — who had been discussing his time at the Yankees game — "You were talking about baseball, baseball, baseball, and then you got to food and then you had [me] hooked."

Asked by Consuelos how he was feeling, Seacrest shared, "I am fighting through these symptoms," which he outlined as a "sore throat," "chills" and "aches."

"I have not have COVID until a few days ago — this is my first bout with [it and] now I completely understand it. You can hear it in my voice," he added, also noting that he believes he's now "fighting through the other side of it."

Ripa, 52, told Seacrest that he "sound(ed) better than the last time we spoke," advising him, "I think you need two cups of Epsom salt and one entire bottle of hydrogen peroxide in a hot, hot bath."

"Sometimes you'll feel worse or you'll sound worse; it cobbles back and forth," Seacrest said.

He went on to thank Ripa and Consuelos for being his "nursing team" who "check in with me hourly and sent me the most wonderful things to soothe my soul and soothe my throat."

"We've been trying to walk that line between leaving you alone and being concerned parents," Ripa quipped in response.

"No, I like you checking in. … Thank you both for checking in," Seacrest replied. "I'm listening, I'm watching."

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).