    Ryan Reynolds Zings Paul McCartney Over Their 'Dream' Meeting

    Lee Moran

    No one is safe from actor Ryan Reynolds’ acerbic Instagram banter. Not even legendary Beatle Paul McCartney.

    On Monday the “Deadpool” star indulged in a spot of lighthearted online trolling after coming face-to-face with the iconic British singer-songwriter.

    “Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true?” Reynolds captioned a photo of him with McCartney. 

    “You’re welcome, Paul,” he added.

    We keenly await McCartney’s response.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.