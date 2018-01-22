Ryan Reynolds to Star in ‘Clue’ Revamp From ‘Deadpool’ Writers

Ryan Reynolds and his production banner, Maximum Effort, have closed a three-year first-look deal with Twentieth Century Fox, and his first project there will be the comedy “Clue,” based on the Parker Bros. board game, individuals with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The film will be produced by and star Reynolds with “Deadpool” screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penning the script. The film will not be connected to the 1985 “Clue” adaptation.

The deal will put Reynolds firmly in Fox’s talent stable as the studio continues its merger with Disney, and that the studio is shoring up talent while Disney is likely to use Fox’s intellectual property for its upcoming streaming services. It also establishes Reynolds as a blockbuster producer in addition to his acting work, as he is also listed as a producer on the “Deadpool” films in addition to playing the smart-mouthed mercenary.

The 1985 “Clue,” directed by Jonathan Lynn, starred Tim Curry as a butler leading Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, and the other characters from the famous board game on a chase to discover which one of them killed Mr. Boddy. Also starring Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, and Lesley Ann Warren, the movie has since become a cult hit for its dark, slapstick humor.

Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

