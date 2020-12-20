Ryan Reynolds Shares How His Family's Christmas Will Be Different This Year amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are sticking to a low-key Christmas this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Deadpool actor and father of three, 44, said on his Instagram Story Saturday that his immediate family will not be celebrating the holiday with other relatives.

"My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks," Reynolds wrote.

The father of three added, "My hat's off to so many others doing the same."

Reynolds and Lively, who tied the knot in 2012, share three daughters: Inez, 4, James, 6, and 14-month-old Betty.

Last month, Reynolds opened up about his life at home with the Gossip Girl alum, 33, and their children in an interview with Access, which was conducted by co-host Mario Lopez's two older kids.

"What makes you the ultimate girl dad?" asked Lopez's 10-year-old daughter Gia Francesca in the interview.

"I love being a girl dad," Reynolds responded. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine."

"I come from all boys. I have three older brothers," he added. "So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it."

Reynolds went on to share that something he cherishes the most about being a dad is spending time with his family.

"I try to be as present as possible. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together," he continued. "I think that that’s been the best part of it. We really don't spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."

"No joke, they're the most capable people I know," Reynolds said of his family. "If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people that I would lean on. They have wisdom and strength, they're calm under fire, they have courage under fire."

