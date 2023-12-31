Ryan Reynolds Shares New ‘Deadpool 3’ Photo Donning Marvel Superhero Costume

Ryan Reynolds is finishing the year by teasing Deadpool fans with a new photo of the actor donning the superhero costume.

As 2023 comes to a close, Reynolds is reflecting on the year and took to social media to share some of his favorite moments. Tucked deep in the carousel of photos he shared was an image of Reynolds wearing the Deadpool costume without the face mask.

“Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I [love],” he captioned the Instagram post.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024. As excitement for the film grows, so do leaks from the set of the movie. Reynolds recently took to social media to urge people not to post photos of the cast filming so the movie wouldn’t be spoiled.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone,” Reynolds shared on his Instagram Stories earlier this month.

He continued, “Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3 which will feature Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. Emma Corrin also stars in the film.

